Summer sippin’: Rosé roundup with Martin Wine Cellar

I think it is safe to say that rosé is the summer wine of choice. Not only does it taste crisp and light, which is perfect for the hot season, but the blush color is both aesthetically pleasing and extremely Instagrammable. And with tons of great options to chose from at various price points, rosé is also a great option for wine drinkers of any budget. We recently spoke with Drew Pugh of Martin Wine Cellar to find out his suggested brands and the best ways to serve it at your summer soirée.

AIX Coteaux D’Aix en Provence Rosé

Price: $19

Pairs well with: Charcuterie, salmon or shellfish

“This is one of our best-selling rosé wines each year at Martin’s,” says Pugh. “With a typical provincial rosé blend of grenache, syrah and cinsault–and an under-$20 price tag–it stays in high demand.”

Willamette Valley Vineyards Whole Cluster Rosé

Price: $16

Pairs well with: Seafood like seared Ahi tuna or shellfish

“This wine is created by pinot noir grapes, giving it a richness and fruit-forward nature that lends itself to swimming pools and company. This Oregon rosé is also easy to serve with its on-the-go-friendly screw cap,” says Pugh.

Scaia Rosato

Price: $12

Pairs well with: White fish garnished with lemon, or poultry

“A personal favorite of mine is Scaia Rosato,” explains Pugh. “It has a glass cork you can pull out just in case you forgot the wine tool while traveling. Plus, it is made with 100% rondinella, a grape that gives it an unripe strawberry taste mid-palate.”

Although summer is coming to an end, rosé season doesn’t have to. The warmer months of early fall are still great for enjoying a nice chilled glass on the patio or at weekend gatherings.

For more information, visit Martin Wine Cellar. And tag us in your wine-night posts on Instagram and Facebook.