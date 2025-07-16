From one Tiger to another: How to thrive during LSU recruitment week | By Kamryn Tramonte -

It’s almost time for sorority recruitment! Going through the recruitment process can be intimidating, especially in the SEC. There’s the pressure of picking the perfect outfits, and, of course, making the right decision on preference night.

You may feel like you have to have it all figured out—what to say, what to wear and where you belong. But many begin the process with a lot of uncertainty.

I know what it’s like to be in that position. When I began recruitment, I felt nervous, hopeful and curious all at once. While I cannot guarantee that things will always go as expected, I can tell you what I wish someone had told me during my recruitment process.

Keep scrolling to read about what I wish I had known before LSU sorority recruitment, as a junior who has been through it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU PANHELLENIC 🦋 (@lsupanhellenic)

The unknown is actually a good thing.

As a potential new member (PNM), you’ve probably already heard someone say, “Go into recruitment with an open mind!”

While it is great advice, this philosophy is not human nature. In today’s world, it’s normal and even recommended to do your research beforehand (yes, stalking Instagram counts as research). With a round dedicated to researching and gaining a feel for each house, ranking them before in-person recruitment begins during Ice Water, it is crucial to slightly adjust this approach. Instead, consider each house as a new opportunity and a meaningful experience.

As LSU’s Panhellenic Council’s vice president of finance, Allie Vogt, shared in a recent Instagram post, “There’s no ‘perfect’ sorority or ‘perfect’ girl–only the place where you’ll feel most at home.”

Recruitment has a funny way of surprising PNMs. I began the process thinking I knew which chapters would be a great fit for me and which ones wouldn’t. But in a quick round of Philanthropy, everything shifted. One chapter I didn’t think was my “vibe” quickly became one of my favorites, leaving me with a difficult decision on Preference night.

So remember, the perfect place may not look like what you imagined at first. Let your story unfold in its own way and lean into the uncertainty.

The choice is yours, and yours alone.

It’s easy to feel influenced by outside opinions, but trusting your own instincts is the only way to find a sorority that aligns with what you want.

April Wang, LSU PHC director of DEI, shared that she was afraid she wouldn’t fit the “sorority girl” stereotype. “However, I ignored those thoughts and registered for formal recruitment, and to this day, I am still so grateful I took the chance,” she says.

Regardless of what others think, or even what you may have once thought, let your values and comfort guide you.

Throughout my journey, every house seemed amazing, which made each decision much harder than I ever anticipated. So I turned to my peers for second opinions. Even though things worked out beautifully, I still wondered if I had made the choice for myself or for others. It is important to remember that this is your experience, and no one else will be living it.

When you trust yourself, you’ll end up exactly where you need to be.

This is fun! Ease up, and don’t sweat it.

There are rarely times in life that you get to talk about whatever you’d like with no pressure to be anyone but yourself, so take full advantage of it! Remember, it’s authentic and human to make mistakes, be awkward, or not have all the answers. The biggest mistake you can make is trying to be someone you’re not. Being honest and transparent about who you are and what you enjoy will ultimately benefit you, not hinder you.

LSU PHC vice president of administration Leva Perry shared in a recent Instagram post that she initially worried about finances. But finding the right chapter gave her both support and a sense of belonging.

“If I could tell my freshman self one thing, it would be that everything works out,” she writes. “Do not be afraid to ask questions and explore your options; support is always closer than you think!”

Recruitment doesn’t have to be polished or performative. Active members are just as nervous as the PNMs (if not more). Say what’s on your mind, laugh when it gets awkward and don’t panic when a conversation doesn’t go perfectly. The right place will find beauty in all of those so-called flaws.

As stressful as the week can be, you only go through it once. Enjoy it, embrace the chaos and be you.

To stay updated on recruitment details, follow LSU Panhellenic on Instagram.