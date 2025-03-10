How Paws for Grace is bringing awareness to animal’s health and wellness | By Ryn Lakvold -

Let’s take a moment to think about our furry friends at home. Right now, they’re probably barking at the neighbors walking their dogs or rummaging through the pantry eating things that they shouldn’t. Gotta love ’em, right? But at the end of the day, nothing compares to coming home to an animal that is ecstatic to see you.

But they don’t all get to live the same life. While we’re busy spoiling our perfect pets, the animal shelters in Baton Rouge are filled with dogs waiting to be adopted. And the cost for these animals’ medical expenses raises with each dog that enters the shelter, leading to higher costs for pet owners. Also, some pet owners have never been educated on the dos and don’ts of parenting a pet. Because of this, detrimental accidents can happen to the animals.

Paws for Grace aims to respond to these issues facing animals and the community. After the passing of the sweetest chocolate brown pup, Grace, Tanya Stuart decided to start the organization. Stuart, co-owner of both The Maples and Genesis Behavioral Health Services, has always had a strong love for animals and knew Paws for Grace was something Baton Rouge needed.

We talked to the secretary, treasurer and event coordinator for Paws for Grace, Emily Jackson, to learn more about the organization. Read on for all the details on the organization, including a silent auction and picnic event coming up on March 23.

What is Paws for Grace?

Paws for Grace is a nonprofit organization in Baton Rouge that was founded in memory of our beloved pup, Grace. Paws for Grace was established to provide funding for veterinary treatment and to educate the community on pet safety. Our mission is to ensure every animal receives the support they deserve. We aim to raise $47,000 annually to cover essential medical care for animals in need.

Why did y’all start Paws for Grace?

Grace was a vibrant, loving dog whose life was tragically cut short due to heat exhaustion. Her passing left a deep impact on her family, inspiring them to create Paws for Grace to ensure no other pet or pet owner has to experience the same heartbreak. Grace’s story fuels our passion for educating others on the importance of protecting pets from the elements and supporting families who need help caring for their furry friends. In Grace’s memory, we strive to make a lasting impact by promoting pet safety and supporting local animal shelters and adoption homes.

What gap in the community are y’all looking to fill?

Every year, countless animals in Louisiana receive insufficient medical care. Meanwhile, local shelters are overwhelmed by a growing number of surrendered pets due to the rising costs of pet ownership. Paws For Grace is dedicated to closing these gaps by raising awareness and providing support to ensure every animal receives the care they deserve.

What is the event on March 23?

On March 23, we will host our first annual fundraising event at Beauvoir Park, the Paws For Grace Picnic! Guests can expect an afternoon filled with furry friends, food, a silent auction, and good company. We are asking the community to come together to raise money for our local animal shelters and adoption homes!

For more information about the Paws for Grace Picnic click here. For the silent auction, click here.