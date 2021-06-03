Greetings from somewhere: Three tales of locals getting creative to satisfy their wanderlust

In the early days of COVID-19, every square inch of even the most familiar territory insinuated a potential danger zone. Those jet-setting vacations to Cabo? Forbidden. Cruises? No way. Maybe our wanderlust should have waned as a result … but it didn’t. Instead, Baton Rougeans grew creative. We had our cars, our maps, and—once restrictions eased up a bit—our peace of mind, all edging us onward to the next outdoor adventure. From stylish struts on Churchill Downs to cross-country cavorting through prairies and peaks, the local travelers whose stories are told on the next several pages prove that the world still awaits our searching souls, from sea to shining sea.