Our graduation gift guides are here!
Graduation is a pivotal point in anyone’s life, whether it be moving into the first grade or out into the real world. Whichever category your graduate falls under, we’ve got you covered with our favorite gifts around Baton Rouge that will be just what they want (and need).
Click on the names of the items below for purchasing information:
- Weekender Bag, Victoria’s Toy Station
- Doink It Magnetic Dart Board, Giggles
- Lily Pulitzer Headband, Victoria’s Toy Station
- Island Strip Swim Trunks, Blaand
- Backpack, Two Little Boys
- Portable Basketball Goal, Giggles
- Zoey Magnetic Doll Dress Up, Giggles
- Grooming Kit, LD Linens & Decor
- Cosmetic Bag, The Keeping Room
- Rose Gold Confetti Key Ring, Sanctuary Home & Gifts
- Patagonia Rain Jacket, The Backpacker
- LSU Needlepoint Belt, Carriages Fine Clothier
- ENO Hammock, Massey’s Outfitters
- Ladies Waffle Robe, Perlis
- Cookbook, The Keeping Room
- Corcickle Cooler Bucket, Sanctuary Home & Gifts
- Marble and Wood Cheese Board, Mint
- Red Stick Love Cuff, Mimosa Handcrafted
- Stuab Frying Pan, Red Stick Spice Co.
- Linen Dinner Napkin, Family Table Co.
- Herschel Luggage, Massey’s Outfitters