Good Reads: The Baton Rouge Book Drop is making reading more accessible to local kids

Soon, she had more books than she could fit in her car, and she realized that this could be a more meaningful mission. Branching outside of the free libraries, she began exploring places in need of book donations around the Capital City.

To date, Baton Rouge Book Drop has donated over 12,000 children’s books to local organizations like YWCA Early Head Start, CASA and Brave Heart, as well as East Baton Rouge Title I schools, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and more.

“I think it’s important to promote literacy for all children, because not everyone has equal access to resources,” Thomas says. For her, the goal of the book drops is to give kids the opportunity to create a home library, and by doing so, hopefully foster a passion for reading that stays with them the rest of their lives.

Working with other local nonprofits that focus on assisting children, Thomas has been able to assist in a small way to the success of many local programs. “I don’t want to do what the organizations are already doing,” she says. “I want to help support these organizations, their staff and the children they work with.”

Book drops consist of donations of a minimum of 100 books to organizations like CASA, which keeps the books in juvenile courtrooms so that children have something to do during the long and stressful days, with kids also given the option to bring a book home with them.

Baton Rouge Book Drop accepts new or gently used children’s books for ages birth through eighth grade, along with young adult books that are Accelerated Reader approved. Thomas says that the bulk of the books donated are from individuals, with many donors telling Thomas that they are just happy to find someone to give the books to. The idea of passing the books on to children who will love and cherish them grants peace of mind during spring cleaning or a random house purge.