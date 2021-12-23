These last-minute gift ideas value experiences over objects

The holidays are about being with friends, family and loved ones, right? But what if you spent so much time with them, you forgot to settle on the perfect gift to hand them at the next holiday party, or to wrap underneath the tree? Or maybe you purposefully want to step out of the box this season and get something your giftees are sure to remember. In either case, maybe giving the gift of experience is the way to go.

From cooking classes to coffee shop dates to painting classes, we’ve found some hotspots around town that offer fun activities for your next date night (or girls’ night) out. But wait—there’s more. We also included a few great spots for last-minute gift certificates.

Read more below to see our top local picks for experiential presents:

A Painting and Pinot class is perfect for getting the gang together for a little bit of painting and sipping. Cheers!

For the daredevil in your life, a class at Above Ground Aerial could be right up their alley.

Maybe cooking more is on the top of your resolution “to do” list for the new year. Start off with the right ingredients through these cooking classes from Red Stick Spice Co.

Buy the fitness enthusiast a couple of classes at Pilates Plus Baton Rouge. Once you start seeing the gains, this could quite literally be the definition of the “gift that keeps on giving.”

A manicure from the nail salon Lavish lends a light touch-up to any new look for the new year.

A wine basket or wine tasting from Martin Wine & Spirits will up your chances of becoming the best guest at your next holiday party.

A gift certificate for the many services at Sugar & Bronze BR can help them prep their beach-ready body any time of the year.

Get your coffee drinker a gift card to French Truck Coffee to keep the caffeine addiction going.

See anything you like? Tag us in your holiday pictures @inregister on Instagram.