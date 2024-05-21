Get Memorial Day ready with party gear from local shops | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Thankfully, Memorial Day means that next week, it won’t be just another manic Monday!

Celebrate the veterans and a long weekend by showing off your American pride with accessories, cups, napkins and more from Baton Rouge boutiques. Whether you’re throwing the party or needing a gift for the hostess, the local finds below will have everyone in the spirit. And, the best part is, you can break them back out later this summer for the Fourth of July.