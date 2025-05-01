Mother Nature: Kathleen Pourciau’s tips for gardening with kids | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

“I feel like a kindergartener whenever I see a plant sprout,” says This Thyme Gardens owner Kathleen Pourciau. And that plants her firmly on the same level as her many grandchildren, as she spends hours in her backyard garden alongside them as they pick, prune and explore together.

For years, her garden has pulled her family together and beckoned them outside to unplug, relax and connect with one another. Now, through her work helping others set up their own gardens, she is passing that practice on.

“Being outside allows us to connect on so many levels,” Pourciau says. “We can sit, process and just feel grounded. It meets a deeper need.”

In Pourciau’s lush backyard, even the smallest of the bunch find a place and role in nature. A quick scroll through the This Thyme Gardens Instagram page reveals toddlers picking flowers, harvesting fruit and feeding bunnies. The activities, Pourciau says, not only offer entertainment but plant the seeds for a love and respect of nature.

For those looking to bring kids–and themselves–into the garden, Pourciau says it’s as simple as starting.

“It doesn’t have to be complicated,” she says. “The hardest part of anything is starting and finishing, so you don’t want to make starting too hard. If raised beds feel intimidating, don’t start there. All you need is a sunny spot and some water to plant something.”

As for what to plant, Pourciau suggests beans, zinnias and sunflowers, all of which are easy and yield quick results if you are starting from a seed. She also recommends planting plenty of fruits and vegetables, which give kids the chance to harvest and also demonstrate the origins of food and the work that happens before it gets to their plate.

“Another thing to think about is plants that attract pollinators,” Pourciau notes. “Things like butterflies and bees make a garden more alive. It’s fun to watch a fire as the flames move and interact. It’s the same with a garden. It’s more fun to watch when there is movement.”

Another key to a successful garden? Creating the conditions for you to want to spend time there.

“My advice is to make sure it is somewhere you want to go,” Pourciau says. “You want it to be accessible, doable and pleasant. Put a blanket by the door to easily carry outside. Add a bistro set for you to sit and eat or work. You want something that pulls you out and makes spending time in your garden easy and enjoyable.”

For kids, add a pint-sized picnic table or a swingset. Or, for those ambitious enough, create a sweet pea tent. Putting time and effort into your garden set-up will ensure that it becomes more popular than the living room couch–even in the Louisiana heat.

“It is life-giving to be outside,” Pourciau says. “Gardens are a neutral ground that pulls people together–no matter their age. Think about it this way: If you have a good squash plant, you likely have too many squash. By sharing those squash with friends and neighbors, we are creating and cultivating community. What a wonderful thing to do, and to teach our children.”

For more information about Pourciau and This Thyme Gardens, visit thisthymegardens.com.