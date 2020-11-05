From the November issue: A backyard tiki bar brings new traditions

At this time of the year, we’re all thirsting for some escapism—and maybe an island-inspired cocktail with the taste of fresh fruit and plenty of rum, no less. While the thought of jetting off to a tropical getaway away from the humdrum routine of everyday life may seem like a distant dream, Baton Rougean Jeff Shaw’s zeal for tiki culture prompted him make the most out of this year by investing in a tiki bar embellished with bamboo, palm thatching and “washed-ashore” ornaments—all in his own backyard.

Shaw’s outdoor oasis reflects a resurgence in the tiki craze that swept the nation in the 1950s and ’60s. However, while tiki conventions and other tiki events are big in other areas of the country, in Baton Rouge, Shaw and a few others are leading the way.

Read the full story of Shaw’s tiki bar and how it has brought together friends and family here or check it out in the November issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.