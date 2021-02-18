From the February issue: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne swings into fame on and off the mat

When we last caught up with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne for our February issue, she had just made her January competitive debut on the uneven bars with a near-perfect score of 9.875, but it was her other, more specifically Gen Z success story—3.6 million followers on the social media app TikTok—that continues to garner attention far beyond the normal pool of gymnastics fans.

Already up by another 100,000 followers since publication, Dunne may have the largest fanbase on the platform for an NCAA athlete, but her personal fans still translate to potential new fans for LSU gymnastics in general, serving as incidental hype material for the university. With the rest of her college career ahead of her, who knows what types of scores may follow.

Check out Dunne’s TikTok @livvy, the rest of the team at lsusports.net, and be sure to read up on Dunne’s full story from the February issue here.