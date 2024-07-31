From the Editor: Risky Business | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

As a child, I was obsessed with everything 1980s. I know for many of you reading this, that will make you cringe.

No, I did not grow up during the time of feathered hair, blue eyeshadow and the Brat Pack. Unfortunately, I wasn’t even born at the time. Instead, I was just discovering the wonder of all things ’80s some 25 years after they were all the rage.

Now, don’t be crazy. I wasn’t going out and teasing my bangs. That would be too far, of course.

But I was binging all the movies. Sixteen Candles. The Breakfast Club. Pretty in Pink. I was listening to all the music. Guns N’ Roses. Madonna. Cyndi Lauper. And I was even wearing ’80s-inspired clothes, with plenty of polka dots, puffed sleeves and the occasional piece of costume jewelry I stole from my mom and deemed “vintage.”

I can’t remember the impetus for this obsession. But if there’s one thing I’m good at, it’s obsessing. Just ask my parents.

But God love them—they are so supportive. They would humor my hours of 1980s trivia and “guess that song” games and even tell me that my ridiculous outfits looked good. They never squashed my passion—and thankfully, I didn’t have social media for anyone else to squash it either.

My closest family friend was on board with my craziness, and we regularly egged each other on. I often wonder how many times we watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off together or made lengthy playlists of songs I’m sure our parents were hoping to never hear again. But I digress.

At the height of our obsession, my mom would take us to Time Warp to try on authentic ’80s outfits. It was totally rad if you know what I mean.

While the polka dot prom dresses and neon cut-off shorts made my mom cringe, they couldn’t have been cooler to us. But the best part is that they weren’t some cheap knockoff from a place in the mall. They were real. They had been through the ’80s and lived to tell the tale. Totally tubular, in my opinion anyway.

Those pieces that were finding a new life in my pre-teen and teenage closet were once castoffs from places like my mom’s or my aunts’ closets. But some years later, here they were still kicking thanks to love and care put into their original construction.

This month, we’re diving into the loaded topic of textile sustainability—an issue I’m sure they weren’t worried about in 1985, although I can’t speak with authority given that I was not there. In this month’s cover story, you’ll meet three local businesses committed to cutting down on waste by slowing down the fast fashion cycle. Through handmade garments and vintage finds, they’re demonstrating the value in looking past TikTok trends and committing to a personal style consisting of quality garments that stand the test of time.

Sure, it’s easy to buy something from Amazon. But will it last?

Just like Andie Walsh in Pretty in Pink, maybe it’s time to get creative. Well, maybe not as creative as she was. That was kind of a disaster, right? But that’s a story for another day.

In the meantime, check out a local thrift store or small business before hitting “order” on that impossibly discounted online shopping cart. Heck, maybe even binge some 1980s movies for fashion inspiration.

I’m starting with Dirty Dancing. Who’s with me?