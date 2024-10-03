From the Archives: Tiger Traditions | By inRegister Staff -

Since 1927, the LSU Fighting Tigers have named the Most Valuable Players at the end of the season. The tradition began thanks to Percy Roberts, a distinguished alumnus and longtime board member, who hand-selected the MVPs for the coveted Roberts and Eastland Award, named for the insurance company Roberts founded.

Babe Godfrey was the first recipient of the award and later suggested the idea for the first reunion of LSU football MVPS held back in 1958. Tiger football made the cover of the September 19, 1970, edition of The Register as Roberts hosted another reunion of Tiger MVPs. Pictured on the cover is head coach Charles McClendon, known as “Cholly Mac” with defensive back Thomas Henry Casanova. Casanova went on to become a two-time All-American before playing six seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals as a safety. He also served as a member of the Louisiana State Senate from 1996 to 2000.

Today, the tradition continues with the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player, Percy E. Roberts Offensive Player of the Year and Percy E. Roberts Defensive Player of the Year awards. And many other traditions continue, too. Fan favorites include the march down Victory Hill by the Golden Band from Tigerland, Golden Girls and Colorguard an hour before each home game and the spine-tingling pregame show performance.

Some traditions are forever LSU.