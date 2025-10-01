From the Archives: Quota BR’s Open Door Tour | By inRegister Staff -

No two families are the same, so neither are the homes they create. And few things are more fascinating than a peek at how people design their spaces for everyday life. Leveraging this curiosity to benefit the community, the longstanding nonprofit Quota BR once hosted its annual Open Door Tour each October, offering a glimpse into 13 of Baton Rouge’s most unique homes. October of 1959 was no exception, and the September 19, 1959, issue of The Register provided riveting previews of each home included in the tour.

With varying styles, including a Frank Lloyd Wright structure on Conway Drive, a Georgian Colonial home on East Lakeshore Drive and a French Provincial house with a pink mojave stone exterior on Richland Avenue, each home promised to wow visitors with thoughtful architecture and curated interior design choices.

“Just about every family enjoys one particular thing about their home, perhaps it’s a feeling they get when they walk through the door or a color that meets the eye or perhaps it’s sound,” the article reads.

For some homeowners, their space is all about comfort and livability, like the Meyer family who noted the large den filled with furniture made of reeds as their favorite room. For the Prisks, owners of the Frank Lloyd Wright structure made exclusively of mahogany, redwood and glass, the built-in sound system and towering fireplace were beloved accoutrements for the frequent entertainers.

While Quota BR’s Open Door Tour is now only a memory, the local organization is as strong as ever. This year, it is celebrating 90 years of service to the Baton Rouge community, with its hands-on projects and philanthropic endeavors benefiting women, children and the deaf and hard-of-hearing since 1935.