From the Archives: Gather Around | By Bre Pizzolato -

The hostesses who wow guests every time tend to combine classic style, timeless traditions and thoughtful touches. Katia Mangham, owner of catering and home goods store Gourmet Girls, embodies this approach to entertaining at home.

As the cover star of the November 2015 issue, she welcomed inRegister readers into a fall dinner she co-hosted with friend Lexie Polito. A decade later, the feature stands as a reminder that while the trends in fashion and dècor may come and go, combining the art of gracious hosting with the science of gastronomy never goes out of style.

In the cover story, Mangham offered several tips that still ring true today. For starters, keep hors d’oeuvres light and straightforward. She listed her go-to items as gougères (Gruyère cheese puffs) or homemade crackers with a single type of cheese. As for the alcoholic beverages, select one craft cocktail that can be served in a pitcher and set up a full bar before guests arrive.

After half an hour of mingling, nibbling and fixing drinks, call guests to the table, where they are greeted with calligraphed name cards and a simple prompt, “Today, I am grateful for…,” to invite conversation.

And for the main course, lean into what’s trending–at the local farmer’s market, that is. “In menu planning, Mangham stays faithful to the seasonal bounty,” the article reads. Known for her delicate salads and desserts, diners were delighted with an autumn stacked salad ahead of the main course of grilled lamb chops and lobster risotto. “Dessert is often an elaborately decorated layer cake showcasing Mangham’s intricate hand,” the article continues. Along with a whole dessert, like a torte or cake, the gourmet caterer advises serving a chocolate truffle or a small bite to appease guests who want only a taste of something sweet. These are the thoughtful details that are easily executed yet elevate a dining experience by making each guest feel catered to and cared for.

Rooted in rich traditions and the warmth of a shared meal, a fall gathering is one of the season’s most enduring pleasures and an annual reminder of the timeless joy of coming together around the table.