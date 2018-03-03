My favorite things: Celeste Gill
Chef at Chef Celeste Bistro
Place for lunch: Buffalo Wild Wings near the LSU campus
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Cooking
Way to spend $20: Eyeliner
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Red Stick Farmers Market
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Music
Item in my wardrobe: Black anything
Book: Personality Plus by Florence Littauer
Way to unwind: Glass of red wine
Concert I ever attended: Prince
Place for a manicure/pedicure: Who has time for that?
Perfume: Burberry
Excuse to indulge: Hard work
Out-of-town destination: Jamaica
Hidden talent: Art
Childhood memory: Watching Justin Wilson
Most treasured possession: Children
Idea of perfect happiness: Peace
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!