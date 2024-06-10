Father’s Day is this weekend. Here’s what we’re getting our dads | By Sally Grace Cagle -

This Sunday is all about Dad. Whether your family finds joint gifts to give the dads or you just need a funny card to put their gift certificate inside of, Baton Rouge boutiques can help.

Make the men in your life feel extra special by putting in a little extra effort with a gift that’s custom to them. Whether he’s a golfer, fisherman, or just in need of a closet refresh, there’s something below for all the fathers in your life.

At The Keeping Room, you can find old-fashioned-themed goodies like bourbon-infused cherries, orange peel drink stirrers, a coffee table book about bourbon, and even a golf-ball-shaped ice cube tray.

For the father who loves a big game, find team-themed polos at Perlis, and keep him in style for gameday–or any day, really.

The assortment of retailers at The Foyer provides endless gift options for the dads in your life, from socks and kitchenware to cool home items.

Giving their closet an upgrade is always a good idea, and Carriages Fine Clothier carries everything from suits and ties to everyday necessities like wallets and belts.

There’s sure to be something for your king at The Queen Bee, whether it’s this stoneware fish planter or an alligator bottle opener.