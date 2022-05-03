The Simple Life: Farm-fluencers are romanticizing rural life one Instagram post at a time

There’s something ironic about looking to the internet for your fill of the great outdoors. But thanks to a growing number of farm-fluencers, or social media personalities who have risen in popularity posting snippets of the “farm life,” the beauty of nature is right at your fingertips, and it’s delightfully devoid of bugs, heat or manure. Filtered images of chickens, goats, cows and horses are often accompanied by tips on assembling the perfect flock, gardening store-level fruits and veggies, and achieving rustic-but-chic interiors. However, even if you’re not looking to add a cow to your family’s list of pets, these influencers will likely still have some appeal, with their idyllic posts acting as a breath of fresh air on an otherwise overwhelming news feed.

Click the links below to learn about three local farm-fluencers and all that goes on behind the scenes.

Photo by Collin Richie