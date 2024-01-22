Fossil Series, 2023 Mary Singleton. Mixed Media on Canvas 48x60 in. Inquire for pricing.

Exploring bright botanicals of artist Mary Singleton

|
By
-

A new series of bright botanical paintings by artist Mary Singleton brings vibrant colors with her signature contemporary touch. The New Orleans artist received her BFA from LSU and has ties with many local arts organizations, including the Shaw Center for the Arts, the Walls Project and The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, to name a few.

“Painting is simply my reaction to the world,” Singleton says. “The body of work I’ve created in the past year is a direct reaction to the city of New Orleans and a love letter to the land it is built on.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARY SINGLETON (@marysingletonstudio)

That land, of course, is not always kind to the city. Its below-sea-level status has pushed the city into innovation in order to continue to flourish. However, despite the challenges, its natural surroundings are one of the many things that make the city memorable.

“Nature is a hauntingly wild force that New Orleans has had to learn to coexist with,” she explains on her website. “Both beneficial and contentious, the surrounding water has taken life and given it. It is with respect and awe of this beautiful force that I seek to create a dialogue between the city and its natural surroundings.”

Currently available through Ann Connelly Fine Art Gallery, a few of her pieces can be seen in person during normal gallery hours or by appointment on Tuesdays. For more information about Singleton and her work, visit her website here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Baton Rouge Arts Market...

Get ready, Baton Rouge! The BRAM festival has a new director this 2024

Pop surrealism is on view...

The Baton Rouge Gallery opened its annual Surreal Salon this month, with the Surreal Salon Soirée

Pop art is on display...

Whether you're an art connoisseur or not, we all know the name Andy Warhol. Check out the new

Treasured Chocolates

Launched in early 2023, their brand Chocolate Bijoux was originally inspired by Aliaa’s

Susan Charlet and her family...

In St. Francisville, Susan Charlet and her family have spent the last three years breathing new

TRENDING STORIES