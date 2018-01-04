All in the details: inRegister’s favorite entertaining elements from 2017

Planning the perfect party is serious business. The most important resource–inspiration. Throughout 2017, inRegister featured several spirited celebrations that took special occasions to a whole new level. We’ve compiled some of our favorite innovative ideas from local party professionals to help you elevate your next occasion. Check the photo descriptions for more information about the parties and their creators.
- These invitations were created by Rachael Roxanne for a hunting and fishing-themed baby shower planned by Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- For her daughter, Lexie Polito comissioned invitations with a special touch of fairy dust. Photo courtesy Lexie Polito.
- The creative team at The Queen Bee created these Madeline invitations for owner Michelle Beauboeuf's daughter's birthday celebration. Photo by Courtney Tate.
- A storybook-inspired invitation pulled the "Fairytales and Cocktails" theme together for a baby shower planned by Lexie Polito. Photo courtesy Lexie Polito.
- Driftwood deer perfectly showcased floral arrangements created by Poppy & Mint Floral Co. for a soft and outdoorsy baby shower.
- The flowers for Callie and Charlie Richardson's wedding complemented the natural feel of their newly created venue, White Magnolia. Photo by Ashleigh Jayne Photography.
- White pumpkins and a floral string for a pastel balloon helped to complete the fairytale look for a baby shower planned by Lexie Polito. Photo courtesy Lexie Polito.
- A simple wreath added a touch of festivity to Michelle Beauboeuf's front door. Photo by Courtney Tate.
- These festive finger foods were created by Silly Gilly Desserts and Cindy DiVincenti for a Fourth of July celebration styled by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Angela Vaccaro DiVincenti.
- Hand painted cookies by Gourmet Girls added a magic touch to Lexie Polito's daughter's unicorn party. Photo courtesy Lexie Polito.
- Fresh fruit and contrasting flowers completed a cheese and cracker spread at a baby shower. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- A popcorn bar added a personal touch to a White Magnolia wedding planned by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Ashleigh Jayne Photography.
- With handpainted snapshots from classic fairytales, this cake created by Gourmet Girls was perfect for an enchanted couple's baby shower. Photo courtesy Lexie Polito.
- Fresh flowers made this ombre cake pop. Photo courtesy Lexie Polito.
- Katia Mangham of Gourmet Girls recreated iconic illustrations for the Madeline-themed celebration. Photo by Courtney Tate.
- A trio of cakes was created by Cindy DiVinventi for a rustic baby shower. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- Handpainted signs helped complete the rustic yet refined look at the Richardsons' White Magnolia wedding. Photo by Ashleigh Jayne Photography.
- A light blue banner with charming cursive created a special seat for a new mom at her baby shower. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- A life-size storybook brought the magic to life at a fairytale baby shower. Photo courtesy Lexie Polito.
- Cutouts of Madeline, Miss Clavel, and even Genevieve were complete with a gold Eiffel Tower. Photo by Courtney Tate.
- For an outdoorsy baby shower, Angela DiVincenti Babin commissioned these cookie versions of bait from Rachel Roxanne and Silly Gilly Desserts. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- Michelle Beauboeuf transported her young guests to Madeline's Paris with hats and suitcases created by The Queen Bee as well as capes by Kathleen England. Photo by Courtney Tate.
- Sweet treats were the perfect favors at Lexie Polito's annual Christmas party. Photo courtesy Lexie Polito.
- Sparklers and glow sticks were essential for this Fourth of July party. Photo by Angela Vaccaro DiVincenti.
To learn more about the parties and their planners, check out these stories from the inRegister archives: White Magnolia wedding, Fourth of July party, Madeline party, Lexie Polito.
