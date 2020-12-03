From the December issue: CJ Solar’s journey from the Capital City to the Music City

For CJ Solar, a passion for music and a vigorous drive for success was the electric combination needed to carry the Baton Rouge native all the way to Nashville. But the transition to Music City didn’t occur overnight. CJ’s path to musical success began years before the musician would be strumming away in a cabin on Old Hickory Lake.

Years playing locally with his brothers followed by an education at Belmont University has lead to his cowriting popular country singles such as “Up Down” sung by Morgan Wallen featuring Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean’s “I Don’t Drink Anymore” and “Blue Bandanna” by Justin Neimann. And in May 2020, CJ released his third EP, Coming My Way.

Baton Rougeans will have their chance to see CJ showcase his new music live this holiday season by jingling down to the Manship Theatre December 27 for the 11th annual “Home for the Holidays” showcase, a celebration of singer-songwriters of Louisiana. Remember that our masks may cover our faces, but they’ve yet to stop our voices from singing along.

For the full story about CJ Solar’s rise to country music fame, check out this story from the December issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.