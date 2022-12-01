Our December cover story tours a holiday-ready St. Francisville home

The holidays always seem sweeter when shared with the company of family, which is exactly the sentiment behind Mike and Kim Wampold’s St. Francisville home featured on our December issue’s cover. The country getaway shines bright this time of year, with ample windows and plenty of halls for decorator Shane Griffin to decorate. However, it wasn’t always this way. In 2020, the home underwent a total renovation with the help of architect John Jones of Al Jones Architects, contractor Hill Country Construction and designer Erin Mixson, who worked together to reimagine the home to better suit family, friends and plenty of gatherings.

