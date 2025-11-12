Cypress Tents & Events’ new showroom is changing how clients design unforgettable experiences
From the linens to the lighting, a curated atmosphere defines the new era of entertaining. Whether welcoming hundreds to a grand celebration or a handful of friends for a holiday dinner, today’s hosts are focused on the details.
Locally, William and Morgan Shirley, owners of Cypress Tents & Events, are at the forefront of this shift, with a new event rental showroom that allows hosts and planners to bring tablescapes, custom bar setups and design details to life long before the first guest arrives.
What began with the basics of tents, tables and chairs has grown into a collection that reflects the evolution of the art of entertaining. Today, the couple’s warehouse boasts custom-made bars, planters and back shelving. And on display in the showroom is everything, from specialty tabletop décor and fine linens to chinoiserie lamps and garden stools.
“More and more, clients are looking for rentals that not only serve a purpose but also bring personality and style to their event,” Morgan explains. “Our growth has mirrored that shift. We’re intentional about expanding our collection to offer pieces that are both practical and design-driven, so every event feels elevated and memorable.”
Morgan, a Shreveport native, and William, of Baton Rouge, met while attending LSU and married amid the coronavirus pandemic. The week of their wedding, updated pandemic restrictions forced them to choose between cutting their guest list or moving the indoor country club reception they had painstakingly planned to an outdoor event. Ever the generous hosts, cutting the guest list at the last minute was simply not an option.
“We experienced firsthand the impact that beautiful tents, thoughtful lighting and well-designed rentals can have on an event,” Morgan says. “We wanted to bring that same level of detail and hospitality to others, combining fresh, timeless design with the warm, service-oriented spirit Louisiana is known for.”
For the husband-and-wife team behind the business, hospitality runs deep. William and Morgan both grew up in families known for hosting, and the couple takes pride in gathering people together, from crawfish boils and holiday celebrations to church small groups. That love of entertaining has shaped their work, as they partner with event planners, vendors and private hosts to develop tailored event designs. And while much of their business focuses on large-scale events, like weddings, galas and corporate functions, more and more clients are calling on them for help with smaller gatherings, Morgan notes. “From garden parties to holiday dinners, people want their homes to feel just as special as a venue–and rentals help make that possible,” she says.
Intimate, at-home celebrations have long been a staple in South Louisiana, but in recent years, hosts are spending more time thinking about the details that reflect their personality, traditions or even an event-specific motif, she explains. Perhaps it’s the Instagram effect. Hosts want gatherings that not only feel personal but also look beautiful enough to share. At the same time, millennials and Gen Z are far less likely to invest in heirloom china and fine table settings than previous generations. Enter rentals.
Intricate china, specialty tabletop centerpieces and cocktail tables have become must-haves, even for smaller groups. “Clients are leaning into cozy yet elevated looks that feel both festive and timeless,” Morgan says. “You can make any space become the vibe you want with the right rentals.”
Beyond the curated collection, William brings a creative edge, designing custom solutions such as stage coverings, back shelving and one-of-a-kind bars that elevate each event. “It usually starts with a drawing on a napkin and goes from there,” he says. The process is part creativity, part precision, as every build must be easy to transport and ready to assemble on-site for a variety of events. Since opening in 2023, collaboration has driven the business forward.
That same spirit inspired the couple to debut the business’s showroom this past September. Featuring a wall of table linen samples, it offers a space where tables, chairs, place settings and tabletop décor can be mixed and matched to create the perfect combination.
“It has transformed the way we collaborate, giving clients and planners the ability to visualize events in a tangible way,” Morgan says.