Cypress Tents & Events’ new showroom is changing how clients design unforgettable experiences | By Bre Pizzolato -

From the linens to the lighting, a curated atmosphere defines the new era of entertaining. Whether welcoming hundreds to a grand celebration or a handful of friends for a holiday dinner, today’s hosts are focused on the details.

Locally, William and Morgan Shirley, owners of Cypress Tents & Events, are at the forefront of this shift, with a new event rental showroom that allows hosts and planners to bring tablescapes, custom bar setups and design details to life long before the first guest arrives.

What began with the basics of tents, tables and chairs has grown into a collection that reflects the evolution of the art of entertaining. Today, the couple’s warehouse boasts custom-made bars, planters and back shelving. And on display in the showroom is everything, from specialty tabletop décor and fine linens to chinoiserie lamps and garden stools.

“More and more, clients are looking for rentals that not only serve a purpose but also bring personality and style to their event,” Morgan explains. “Our growth has mirrored that shift. We’re intentional about expanding our collection to offer pieces that are both practical and design-driven, so every event feels elevated and memorable.”