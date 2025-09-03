Ciao Cutrone: A bride says farewell to her Italian last name with a themed shower | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Inspired by the unforgettable feeling of an Italian summer on the Amalfi Coast, local event planner Nancy Fossier created a coastal escape for Gabrielle Cutrone’s bridal shower. Held at the bride’s parents’ home, the “Ciao Cutrone” theme served as a nod to her heritage and a fun way to say goodbye to her maiden name.

“I wanted guests to feel like they were vacationing near the Amalfi coast, relaxing poolside and sipping on an Aperol spritz,” Cutrone says.

From the food served on carefully selected tablecloths to the guests’ attire, this party utilized the Italian theme for every small aspect.

“Leaning into her Italian heritage, the bride didn’t want to do the typical blues, whites and lemons that you see on Google or Pinterest,” Fossier explains. Cutrone’s parents’ backyard provided a charming backdrop, complete with blooming flowers and lush greenery. The addition of colorful, fresh-cut flowers, fruit and home-cooked Italian dishes made it feel like a summer afternoon on the coast.

Guests were greeted by an Aperol spritz bar made from an old door and a display of the bride’s homemade favorites: her mom’s pasta salad, her dad’s grilled chicken and, of course, Italian meatballs, which were decorated using various fruits and flowers atop light blue and white striped linen tablecloths.

“My favorite part was probably when her fiancé showed up later in the party with a blue and white striped shirt, khaki shorts and orange roses,” Fossier says. “He was very on theme, but nobody gave him instructions to do that, and it was very sweet.”

Vendors:

Planning & Florals: Events & Design by Nancy

Cookies: Sweet Suga’ Lips

Welcome Sign: Mscriptedstudio

Catering: Roux Barbecue/Stefano’s/Wood & Whimsy