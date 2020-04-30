Corona time: How we’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home

Aside from Christmas and my birthday, Cinco de Mayo is easily a top-three favorite holiday. It’s a day filled with margaritas, fiestas and all the chips and dip I can physically consume. Typically, I side with the majority of people who prefer spending Cinco de Mayo enjoying tableside guac and a frozen margarita or two at a Mexican restaurant, but this year’s stay-at-home order has things looking a little different. However, instead of letting everyone’s fiesta turn into a siesta, we’ve rounded up a few ways to celebrate at home.

Read on to find out how we’re celebrating–corona style:

Make a Mouton Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. tequila

1 ¼ oz. Petite Shrubb

¾ oz. lime juice

Preparation:

In a shaker: Combine all of your ingredients and add ice. In an old fashioned glass: Rim the glass with salt and fill to the top with ice. Strain your spirit mixture over the ice. Garnish your glass with a lime wedge.

Eat lots of Chili con Queso

Ingredients:

1 onion, chopped

1/2 tsp. minced garlic

1/2 cup light beer

1 1/4 cups skim milk, divided

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

1 10-oz. can diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained

1/3 cup chopped green onions

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

Preparation:

In large nonstick pot coated with cooking spray, saute onion and garlic until onion is tender. Add beer and cook until reduced slightly, about 1 minute. Add 1 cup milk and heat until almost boiling. Meanwhile, in small bowl, whisk remaining 1/4 cup milk and cornstarch. Add to pot, and cook, stirring, until bubbling and thickened. Reduce heat and add remaining ingredients, stirring until cheese is melted. Makes 12 1/4-cup servings.

Find more Holly Clegg recipes here.

Order to-go and sit on a patio

With May 1 comes slight revisions to business restrictions across the state. For the first time in months, restaurants across the state will be allowed to open up their patios and other outdoor seating areas for to-go dining, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. So, if you’re wondering where I’ll be come May 5, you know where to find me.

Dress the part

With a motto like “Wear the fiesta. Be the fiesta,” local women’s and children’s brand Lolly y Nelly knows what it takes to dress to impress. This women-run family business creates authentic and beautiful Spanish dresses, with a little Louisiana flair.

How are you planning to celebrate? Share your ideas in the comments below.