Spring forward with three must-try drinks from Mouton

Before we know it, we will be moving right into the swing of spring, with baseball games, weekend crawfish boils, afternoon snowballs and our favorite: happy hours spent on a patio. Thankfully, daylight savings begins this Sunday, so we can expect plenty of long, sunny days to head our way pretty soon. For the sake of making the most out of the extra moments of sun we soon will have, we sat down with Cale Guidry of Mouton in White Star Market to find out the three drinks you’re going to want to order this spring. In case you can’t make it into Mouton for your next drink, read on for Guidry’s step-by-step instructions so you can make these adult refreshers at home.

Rise and shine: Mimosa

Becoming a staple in modern brunch culture, the mimosa is a perfect beverage to enjoy in social gatherings. With its bright, fun color and easy drinkability, the mimosa represents the crisp, sun-kissed energy of spring. There’s also endless possibilities, with potential to explore various fruit juices and Champagnes as alternatives.

Glass Type: Champagne flute

Serves: One drink

Ingredients:

1 oz. orange juice

4 oz. Champagne

½ oz. Grand Marnier (optional)

Preparation:

In a Champagne flute: Pour 1 oz. orange juice into the bottom of the glass. We recommend either freshly squeezed or from a brand made without concentrate–the pulp of the orange juice adds a nice finish to the beverage. Top your glass: Add 4 oz. Champagne to your glass. A nice, dry Brut is our go-to for our mimosas made in house, but feel free to explore and expand your palate! Add a splash and garnish: For an extra layer of flavor, consider adding a tiny splash of Grand Marnier to your mimosa! It will give your drink a deeper, more complex flavor and a more pronounced aroma. Garnish with an orange slice and enjoy!

Springtime sipping: The Bee Sting

The Bee Sting is Mouton’s variation on the classic bee’s knees cocktail. Everything from the slightly tart grapefruit juice to the name of the cocktail itself evokes imagery of springtime bliss. This is the perfect drink to enjoy with a light lunch outside on a patio– spring rolls, anyone?!

Glass Type: Coupe glass

Serves: One drink

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. gin

1 oz. grapefruit juice

¾ oz. pamplemousse liqueur

½ oz. Mike’s Hot Honey Simple Syrup

¼ oz. lemon juice

Preparation:

In a shaker: Combine all of your ingredients and add ice. Shake for 20 to 30 seconds to ensure all ingredients combine evenly. Strain your contents into a coupe glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

Pro Tip: Top with extra Hot Honey for added heat to taste.

Happy hour favorite: Margarita

It’s pretty difficult to talk about the perfect spring cocktails without mentioning the classic Mexican margarita! The satisfying and refreshing beverage, with its simple recipe and easy drinkability, has become a staple in the warming months of spring. Though usually served in its namesake glass, we prefer serving it in an old fashioned glass when on the rocks.

Glass Type: Old fashioned

Serves: One drink

Ingredients:

2 oz. tequila

1 ¼ oz. Petite Shrubb

¾ oz. lime juice

Preparation:

In a shaker: Combine all of your ingredients and add ice. In an old fashioned glass: Rim the glass with salt and fill to the top with ice. Strain your spirit mixture over the ice. Garnish your glass with a lime wedge.

What’s your go-to springtime sipper? Let us know in the comments below or post a picture on your Instagram story and tag us, @inregister.