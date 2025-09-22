In the Club: Brookhollow Glen Pokeno group has shuffled through 40 years together | By Kamryn Tramonte -

In July of 1982, Linda Montagnino discovered Pokeno when a neighbor invited her to join a game. Little did she know that this game would shape her life and the lives of many others over the next 43 years.

Montagnino and other Brookhollow Glen residents began meeting on the first Tuesday of every month to visit, eat and enjoy a few rounds of Pokeno—a card game that blends bingo and poker, where players use cards and chips to mark spaces on a board.

Starting with a team of 12, several of the original group members remain on the team today. From lost loved ones to celebrating the achievements of countless grandchildren, they have walked through life hand in hand.

“It makes you think, where has the time gone?” reflects Montagnino. “We’ve tried to solve the world’s problems. We’ve tried to solve the local problems. And we always have something to say. You don’t want to miss it.”

Each meeting takes place at a member’s home and starts with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by Pokeno, dessert and playoff rounds. Montagnino says the group’s 25th anniversary celebration was one of the most special memories the club has had to date.

“Kathy was suffering from cancer, and she had moved to New Orleans, but it was very special because she came back for that meeting,” Montagnino recalls. “And then there’s Susan Murphy, who passed away from cancer, too. She got to be there for that as well. Just being able to say that we were a group who had been together for 25 years, and that the original six of us were all together, was a really great time.”

The club has a few cherished traditions that it has kept alive, such as “winning the dimes.” When they play, everyone puts in a dime, and a Pokeno with seven cards or fewer takes the pot. But with how rare that is, the pot can reach $100 and even take years to claim, making for a competitive thrill. But Montagnino says the most special tradition is celebrating the holidays together.

What started as a fun way for a few women to play a game has evolved into more than just a Pokeno club. The group exchanges books, volunteers together and has even started a prayer group. Montagnino says it’s the kind of fellowship that is good for the soul and warms the heart.

“It’s so much more than a game club,” she adds. “This group will be there for each other no matter what. You can always count on them.”

