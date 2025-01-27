Best of 225 awards nominations close January 31

There’s no time like the present to participate in the 20th anniversary of Best of 225! The Capital Region’s original reader’s choice awards marks a major milestone in 2025. And this is your final week to nominate which local businesses will receive awards in our special edition.

Since its launch in 2005, our sister publication, 225 Magazine, has spotlighted the city’s most beloved restaurants, bars, people and businesses in the annual Best of 225 Awards. Best of 225 has grown every year over the last two decades, adding more categories and drawing new voters.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your picks for this year’s awards.

Write-in nominations will run from Dec. 9, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2025. Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses will end up on the ballot next year. They’ll be followed by voting from Feb. 25 to April 8.

Want to secure a spot on the ballot? Campaign with our official promotional graphics.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter. 

