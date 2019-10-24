Behind the cause: Six things to know about 10/31 Consortium’s Ghostly Gala

For the past six years, 10/31 Consortium has hosted its annual Ghostly Gala, always making sure to put the fun in fundraiser. Men and women from all over the Baton Rouge area come dressed in their Halloween best, leaving no costume or creature unseen. In order to get a closer look into the cause behind the event, we met with gala chair Meredith Beck-Wiggins to find out everything there is to know about the lively event.

1. Could you give us a brief run-down of what Ghostly Gala is, for our readers who are unfamiliar?

This event is the corresponding Halloween ball to the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, 10/31 Consortium’s main fundraiser, and Baton Rouge’s most creative night of wicked fun! This is also our seventh year to host the event, which we’re very proud of.

2. What does the gala raise funds for?

The gala raises money to ensure a safe and happy Halloween for all of the children in our community and surrounding parishes. We even go further with our initiative by partnering with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, the Big Buddy Program, and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

3. What other fundraising events does 10/31 Consortium host?

We kicked off the Fifolet Halloween Festival last weekend, which ends November 1 and includes the Zombie Pub Crawl, Halloween Town, the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade and Giloween. And our events aren’t only during the Halloween season, because at 10/31 Consortium, Halloween isn’t just a holiday, it’s a lifestyle! We host other events throughout the year, and those can be found on our website, 1031consortium.com.

4. For you, what is the most rewarding part of being involved with Ghostly Gala and the 10/31 Consortium?

Actually getting to see the children’s faces as they get their costumes and take part of the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade is so rewarding for me. And also knowing that the money we raise and all of the costumes and food we collect goes directly to children in our community is something really impactful.

5. If you had to pick one thing, what would you say the highlight of the Ghostly Gala is, and why?

Honestly, I couldn’t just pick one , I would have to pick three: community, creativity and courage. This year, we wanted to bring focus to our three C’s and what they mean to us. So at the gala we will be dedicating individual spaces for each one, showcasing activities, vendors and special performances by Bayou Cirque. It’s time Baton Rouge knows what 10/31 Consortium is all about!

6. If you could, describe the Ghostly Gala in 10 words or less.

A killer Halloween party raising money for a great cause.

Interested in getting involved with 10/31 Consortium and its Ghostly Gala? Visit the website, here.