Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is helping the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s garden grow

Knock Knock! The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is here. BRES strives to promote and raise awareness for children’s health through culinary work. For that reason, they decided to partner up with the Knock Knock Children’s Museum by donating $2,000 to support the “Little Garden in the Big Backyard” at the museum.

This program aims to nourish minds and bodies by teaching children where their food comes from and how to make healthy choices. In addition to BRES, John Coykendall, master gardener of Blackberry Farm, the LA Hospitality Foundation, LSU College of Agriculture, Louisiana Seed Savers and the Pennington Biomedical Research Center helped to bring this program to life.

The Little Garden in the Big Backyard is located behind the museum and filled with various different vegetables and herbs.

“This project reflects the very heart of our mission,” says Yvette Bonanno, president of Baton Rouge Epicurean Society. “We believe in the power of food to educate, connect and nourish. Supporting Knock Knock’s garden initiative allows us to plant seeds–literally and figuratively–that will grow a healthier, more informed next generation.”

This partnership will support the Knock Knock’s mission of creating healthy habits and encouraging curiosity in children throughout the Baton Rouge community and beyond.

