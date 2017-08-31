Arts around town: ‘When the Water Rises’ lunch discussion, ‘Stories in Art’ at LSU MOA, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

Take a break from boring desk lunches and join LSU School of Art professor Kelli Scott Kelley and LSU College of Coast & Environment Dean Christopher D’Ella for a brown bag lunch next Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the LSU Museum of Art. The conversation will center around Julie Heffernan’s exhibition, When the Water Rises, which presents a striking commentary on the human condition through the lens of climate change and other environmental stressors. When the Water Rises: Recent Paintings will be on display at the LSU Museum of Art through Sept. 17.

Tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 1, treat your child to a book and an art project at the LSU Museum of Art as part of its new monthly program, “Stories in Art,” which aims to support and inspire children through reading and art. Starting at 10:30 a.m., children and their caregivers can enjoy a story and project designed to enhance the museum experience, as little ones are invited to explore all the current exhibitions. The event is free and open to children ages 0 to 6.

This Sunday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m., LSU Museum of Art is offering free admission all day as part of the recurring downtown “Free First Sunday” initiative. In addition to the exhibitions currently on view, there will be special activities to educate and inspire children of all ages in the Pennington Family Foundation Education Gallery. For information on all the exhibits currently on display, visit lsumoa.org. Also opening their doors at no charge on Free First Sunday are the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the USS Kidd Veterans Museum.

This is the last week to check out the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s exhibition “Faces of the Flood.” This exhibition started out as a project by inRegister photographer Collin Richie. It now stands as a testament to the resiliency of Baton Rouge locals. Don’t miss the exhibition before it leaves this Sunday, Sept. 3.

Manship Theatre is showing director Janicza Bravo’s Sundance-premiered film Lemon. You have two chances to see this interesting and insightful comedy: Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at manshiptheatre.org.

The Arts Council of Baton Rouge is hosting its monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This market will be held in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market, so you can get your fill of local produce and art all in one place.

Next Wednesday, Sept. 6, is time for the Baton Rouge Gallery’s monthly First Wednesday reception. Get a first look at works by featured artists Jamie Baldridge, Rosemary Goodell and Isoko Onodera. Light snacks and drinks will be offered during the reception, from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 4, stop by the Firehouse Gallery to show support for local lawyers in the arts while raising money for the Baton Rouge Bar Foundation. Running through Sept. 28, the Arts Judicata exhibition will showcase some of the best in visual arts as produced by local lawyers with some pieces available for sale. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Bar Association and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, this exhibition is free and open to the public.

Beauregard Gallery and Bistro is hosting a reception for its latest exhibit, “Seasons of the Heart,” tonight, Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This exhibit features art produced by Baton Rouge General patients, who used art as a way to deal with recovery from medical treatments. All art is for sale, and 100% of proceeds will go to the Arts in Medicine program at Baton Rouge General.