A guide to indoor play places and imagination-fueled spots for kids in the Capital Region

Here’s a shoutout to all the parents: You’re doing great.

But if you need to get the kids out of the house, let them socialize with their peers and maybe have a moment to yourself, the Capital Region’s indoor playgrounds and play places could be for you. These fun-filled spots allow kiddos to escape Louisiana’s wild weather patterns while also playing, exploring and using their imaginations. Parents can take a seat while keeping an eye on their kids, and even sipping a beverage at some of these local spots.

Here’s a list of kids’ play places around Baton Rouge and the Capital Region where younger kiddos can roam, play and explore. Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

4606 Jones Creek Road, Suite 100

Open since 2019, Operation Imagination offers a unique and imaginative pretend play experience with its “town within a town” design geared toward kids about 7 and under. Its play areas include a kid-sized vet’s office, a school, a pirate ship, a baby zone and more. Operation Imagination holds special events, open-play sessions and occasional “late play” nights.

3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive

Among its plethora of amenities, the North Sherwood Forest Community Park offers an indoor playground with loads of space and games like air hockey and foosball.

4467 Arnold Lane

This newer play place opened in November and provides nature-inspired areas for children 6 months to 8 years old. It features a giant palace playhouse, climbing structures, a veggie garden, soft play equipment and more. Open-play sessions allow kids to explore and socialize in a nurturing environment.

11111 Park Place Drive, Suite A

15405 Airline Highway, Suite 109

See your children from any angle while they enjoy open play at either of these newer Baton Rouge locations. Busy parents who need a pick-me-up can take advantage of the free coffee bar. Chee Chee’s also offers sensory-friendly play sessions and home school meetups.

17573 Old Jefferson Highway, Suite 3930, Prairieville

Jump-N-Jive might be known for its birthday parties and field trips, where children can bounce and slide on giant inflatables indoors. But this Prairieville spot also offers open-play sessions for children from preschool to third grade and even hosts Parents Night Out for older children in first through sixth grade.

324 Lee Drive, Suite C & D

17733 Old Jefferson Highway

This local spot offers the best of both worlds for families, with a coffee shop that doubles as a kid-friendly play area. The open-concept space gives kiddos enough room to play, roam and climb while parents can look on from tables and couches nearby—or get in on the fun, too. See 225‘s full preview of the Lee Drive location here.

39319 Tommy Moore Road, Gonzales

The design of this “playtorium” has creative and educational benefits for a child’s development. Lil Bambinos offers a variety of imaginative play areas, as well as multiple playscapes where kids can burn off some energy. Kiddos can look forward to playing with train tables and blocks and enjoying imaginary play in a pretend grocery store, puppet theater, fire station and more.

19560 Old Scenic Highway, Suite B, Zachary

This indoor play facility in Zachary offers a unique play town featuring a school, bank, cafe, farmers market and more. Let imaginations run wild during open play sessions or celebrate a special occasion with a fun-filled day of exploration and creativity. See 225‘s story on its opening here.

9828 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite A-10

The Tumble Zone Indoor Playground offers physically active and screen-free fun for kids. At the playground, built around the same developmental milestones as Tumbles’ gymnastics curriculum, kiddos can burn off energy, explore independently and interact with their peers. Come in for open play sessions, or book a STEAM class, camp or gym class for kids as young as 4 months.

