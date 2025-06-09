8 day trip spots and Louisiana destinations worth the drive from Baton Rouge | By Olivia Deffes -

Louisiana is home to many travel-worthy destinations. Some are just outside Baton Rouge city limits, while others warrant a mini road trip from the Red Stick.

With so much to do, see and, of course, eat, nothing beats bopping around the Boot.

St. Francisville

Drive time: 35 minutes

Staycation at The St. Francisville Inn or Hotel Toussaint. Feeling adventurous? Explore rumored-to-be-haunted The Myrtles. Find treasures at West Feliciana Antique Mall, then dive into lunch at Basel’s Market.

Ponchatoula

Drive time: 50 minutes

Have the sweetest time in the “Strawberry Capital of the World.” Stock up on the ruby red fruits at Berry Town Produce, or harvest your own at Baglio Farms LLC and Carona Farms in nearby Independence.

The Northshore

Drive time: 1 hour

Spend a day on the Mandeville lakefront or kayak at Fontainebleau State Park. Sip pints at Abita Brewing Company. Meander through downtown Covington and dine at restaurants like Lola and Tavi.

Lafayette

Drive time: 1 hour

Head to the heart of Cajun and Creole country. Support local creatives at downtown’s monthly ArtWalk and frequent festivals. See how peppery Tabasco is made at nearby Avery Island.

New Orleans

Drive time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Immerse yourself in history and culture in the French Quarter, or visit the New Orleans Museum of Art. Stroll City Park or Audubon Park. Stamp your foodie passport at restaurants vying for Michelin stars.

Houma

Drive time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Take a dip in the bayou on a gator-filled swamp tour, wander The Regional Military Museum or live in the fast lane with indoor go-karting at HyperVelocity Race Track.

Natchitoches

Drive time: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Feel movie magic at the Steel Magnolia House, or climb the branches of family trees at the Natchitoches Genealogy Library. Satisfy any arising hunger with the city’s favorite dish: a hearty, savory meat pie.

Grand Isle

Drive time: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Get your sea legs in this coastal town by fishing or boating where Barataria Bay meets the Gulf. Landlubbers can enjoy Grand Isle State Park with space to hike and camp with beach access.

This article was originally published in the June 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.