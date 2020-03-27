[Sponsored] The 4-1-1 on Unlock’d

Unlock’d is a Real Estate application that connects buyers directly to sellers and guides them through the entire sales process saving them thousands of dollars. Listing plans start at only $399.



Four fun facts



1. Unlock’d has been in development for two years right here in Baton Rouge and their website went live in March.





2. The Unlock’d app will give customers the ability to browse listings, chat with each other, and submit tour requests.



3. Unlock’d was selected to participate in PitchBR and IDEAPitch, two competitions where the business model was shared with a panel of judges with the chance to win $51,000. Unlock’d won IDEAInstitute pitch competition in October 2019.

4. The team boasts five LSU graduates and all five are from South Louisiana and still live in the area.

One thing you didn’t know they offered

• Agent support is available at any point for a low average price of $275 per service.

One reason you should connect today

• With all of the economic uncertainty and financial hardships people are facing due to COVID-19, Unlock’d gives people the tools they need to handle the sale of their house, saving them money.

unlockd.tech | 800.578.6508