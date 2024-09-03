A look at the last 35 years of sports in Baton Rouge | By Meredith LaBorde -

A commemorative issue celebrating the best of Baton Rouge wouldn’t be complete without shining a light on the rich sports culture in the Capital City and the iconic moments that have taken place here in the last 35 years. From record-breaking performances and viral sensations to national championships, Baton Rouge is no stranger to making a mark on sports history and setting the standard in competition. Read on for a few of our favorite sports memories from the last three and a half decades.

1989

Known as the day that defined LSU baseball, on May 28, 1989, Skip Bertman and the LSU Tigers won a six-team NCAA Regional at College Station, upsetting Texas A&M with an improbable doubleheader sweep over the Aggies, 13-5 and 5-4 in 11 innings.

1991

The LSU baseball program won its first national championship, defeating Wichita State in the College World Series final. This marked the beginning of Skip Bertman’s legacy as head coach.

After 17 years, the Bayou Classic made its debut on a major broadcast network. NBC viewers got their money’s worth in a 31-30 Southern University victory over Grambling.

1993

LSU baseball secured its second national championship, once again defeating Wichita State in a rematch in the College World Series Final.

1994

The Southern Jaguars football team was named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions and earned the Black college football national championship—the team’s first championship since 1960.

1995

Gerry DiNardo joined LSU football as head coach. His first order of business, in addition to achieving LSU’s first winning season since 1988, was to restore LSU’s tradition of white home jerseys. DiNardo met with each member of the NCAA Football Rules Committee to lobby LSU’s case and was met with success.

1996

Warren Morris hit a walk-off homer and won LSU’s third College World Series in a 9-8 victory over Miami. The home run was Morris’ first of the season and won the 1997 Showstopper of the Year ESPY Award.

Hockey arrived in Baton Rouge with the Kingfish’s inaugural season.

The Olympic Torch passed through Baton Rouge on May 25 on its route to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Centennial Olympic Games.

1997

LSU baseball became the first team to win consecutive national championships since Stanford (1987 and 1988) with its 13-6 win over Alabama, marking the team’s fourth national title.

The Southern Jaguars football team finished as SWAC champions with a 30-25 victory over Florida A&M.

LSU football defeated No. 1 Florida on October 11, 1997. After the score was tied through three quarters, No. 14 LSU claimed victory with a final score of 28-21. It was the first time LSU had ever beaten a top-ranked team.

1999

On December 1, 1999, LSU hired Michigan State head coach Nick Saban, beginning LSU’s return to national prominence.

2000

LSU baseball won its fifth national title. At the bottom of the ninth, Brad Cresse’s line drive RBI single sent Ryan Theriot home against Stanford, securing the last national championship victory under Skip Bertman’s leadership.

2002

LSU Football was down by three with two seconds left in the game. Kentucky players had already doused coach Guy Morriss with Gatorade. Then, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall miraculously connected on a 75-yard tipped Hail Mary pass to wide receiver Devery Henderson to end the game 33-30 in one of the most stunning wins in college football history.

2003

With ESPN College Gameday on hand for the first time since 1997, LSU’s quarterback Matt Mauck and running back Skyler Green secured a 34-yard touchdown with 3:03 remaining in the game. Corey Webster sealed the victory with an interception in the final minute and LSU prevailed 17-10 in one of the loudest atmospheres ever recorded inside Tiger Stadium.

2004

Nick Saban and LSU football won the 2003 BCS National Championship, the first national championship for LSU since 1958. LSU beat Oklahoma 21–14 in the January 4 Sugar Bowl game. The Tigers were led by quarterback Matt Mauck, which established the jersey No. 18 tradition seen today.

2005

Oklahoma State head coach Les Miles was named the head coach of LSU football. Known as the “Mad Hatter,” Miles brought his quirks, sideline grass diet and tricks, keeping LSU at the center of national attention.

2006

Paul Mainieri was hired as LSU baseball head coach with expectations to bring the program back to the greatness it achieved under Bertman.

2007-2008

LSU football’s 38-24 victory over Ohio State in the Superdome earned the team their second National College Football Championship and marked the first two-loss team to win the BCS title.

2009

LSU baseball won its sixth national championship, the first under Mainieri’s reign, after out-hitting the University of Texas in an 11-4 game three victory.

2011

On November 5, 2011, No. 1 LSU football and No. 2 Alabama, both undefeated and coming off a bye week, met for the game of the century. Victory came down to field position and a series of field goals as the top-ranked defense of both teams prevented any touchdowns, with LSU earning the win in an overtime possession with a chip-shot field goal for a 9-6 victory.

2012

Madonna is joined by Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls in her Super Bowl XLVI halftime performance.

2016

After a loss to Auburn, LSU football parted ways with Les Miles and named Louisiana native and defensive line coach Ed Orgeron as interim head coach. After finishing the season with a 6-2 record, LSU football removed the “interim” tag and officially named Orgeron as head coach.

2018

Will Wade led the Tigers men’s basketball to victory in the team’s first five SEC games, becoming the first LSU team to do this in over a decade (2005-2006 season). The same team claimed two victories over top five opponents (Kentucky and Tennessee), the first team to do so in nearly four decades (1980).

2019

Joe Burrow secured his place in LSU history after a record-breaking season. Not only did he lead the Tigers to defeat Nick Saban’s Alabama to snap an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry, but Burrow also became LSU’s first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. As the season ended, Burrow and the team defeated defending national champions Clemson 42-25 to clinch LSU’s fourth national title in a perfect, undefeated season.

2021

Louisiana native and Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey was hired as the head coach of LSU women’s basketball.

Jay Johnson was named LSU baseball’s new head coach, bringing his years of experience and a sense of newness to the program.

Brian Kelly from Notre Dame was hired as head football coach of the Fighting Tigers.

2022

In his first season, Brian Kelly and the Tigers beat Alabama in Tiger Stadium with a gutsy 2-point conversion in overtime, marking the first time that the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide on home soil in over a decade.

2023

LSU women’s basketball defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 to earn the team’s first-ever national championship and make history with the highest-scoring championship game in women’s NCAA history.

LSU baseball benefitted from notable transfers like Tommy White and Paul Skenes to put on a historic run, including a dramatic win over No.1 ranked Wake Forest, and returned to the national stage. After a brutal game two of the final series, LSU defeated Florida, securing the team’s seventh title in program history.

Hockey returned to Baton Rouge again with the introduction of Baton Rouge Zydeco.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, among other awards, after completing a record-breaking season, becoming the third LSU Tiger to win the prestigious honor.

At the 50th Bayou Classic, the Jaguars knocked off Grambling State 27-22 in front of 64,968 fans in the Superdome.

2024

LSU Tiger Girls secured the national championship title for the team’s now-viral “Smooth Criminal” performance at the UDA Championship.

LSU gymnastics claimed the team’s first-ever national championship after a 9.95 performance by Aleah Finnegan on beam. The LSU beam team delivered a score of 49.7625, the highest in program history and an NCAA Championship record.