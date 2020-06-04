From ‘225’ magazine: Local black-owned restaurants to support

Following the death of George Floyd, a new wave of awareness and activism has swept across the country and the world. Peaceful protests have continued night after night in Baton Rouge, drawing attention to those who have died at the hands of police, as well as the pervasive racism that remains in this country.

Countless social media posts have laid out nonprofits, petitions and more, casting a light on the many ways to contribute to the cause. Here in Baton Rouge, our sister publication 225 magazine put together a list of local black-owned restaurants. Check out the full list here and be sure to share it to spread the word.

