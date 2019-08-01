2019 Best Dressed: Honorees walk the runway for a cause
They are doctors and business owners, stay-at-home parents and tech gurus. What do the 20 men and women on the following pages have in common? They are all standing up for a singular cause—to support the American Cancer Society in its quest to defeat every form of cancer. As honorees for the 52nd annual Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball, they are passionate about ACS’s work to help people stay well, get well and fight back through education and early detection, free patient services, and cutting-edge research. With our eyes on this year’s ball, which will take place August 10 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, inRegister asked the honorees to share a little more about their own personal style as well as how cancer has impacted them.
KERRI LYNN BRANTLEY
Principal consultant, FirstNet/AT&T
My style in five words or less: Sassy, over-the-top, bright
Fashion inspiration: My mother. She is the original fashionista of our family and has a style that is uniquely hers.
Favorite designer: Zara. It’s fashion forward yet affordable.
Daily uniform: A power suit and pumps
Weekend ensemble: A comfortable day dress and wedges
Handbag of choice: Senreve Maestra bag
Prized possession: My diamond cross. It’s made with the diamonds from my dad’s original wedding band.
Most splurge-worthy item: Quality skincare products. SkinMedica TNS Recovery Complex is one of my favorites.
Worst fashion memory: Ultra-low-rise “hip hugger” jeans
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My husband’s basketball shorts
Fashion motto: Glamour never takes a day off.
“My cousin Bridgett Denicola fought for seven years but ultimately lost her battle with breast cancer. Her 19-year-old daughter Paige has become like a daughter/sister to me, so I see the impact this disease has on the patient and the family they leave behind.”
MICHAEL HACKLEY
President, Shopperschoice.com
My style in five words or less: Classic, business, casual, timeless, upscale, professional most of the time
Fashion inspiration: Mike & Suzanne Edmonson and J.Hilburn
Daily uniform: Sport coat with jeans or slacks
Weekend ensemble: Shorts and dress shirt
Prized possession: 56 Cruiser yacht (my decompression time)
Piece I skimp on: Normally nothing
Last thing I purchased: 2019 Ford F-250
What I’m looking for now: Bigger boat—69 feet
Worst fashion memory: My girlfriend made me wear a bathing suit with her photo on it.
If no one were looking, I’d wear: No shirt, no shoes, no problem.
Signature fragrance: Polo Black
Must-have product: Obsessed with sport coats
Favorite footwear: Johnston & Murphy
Fashion motto: Look professional. It helps you act professional.
“Although she beat breast cancer, Vickie Hidalgo is one of the most courageous people I know. She attacked her cancer like it attacked her. She is a hero.”
ASHLEY FONTENOT
Physical therapist
My style in five words or less: Polished and classy, feminine and chic
Fashion inspiration: J Lo has been amazing on the runway lately, but my go-tos are Blake Lively and Olivia Palermo.
Favorite designer: Right now, I am loving Zimmerman’s recent runways, but my all-time favorite is Oscar de la Renta. My grandmother introduced me to him as her “boyfriend” when I was 5 and now I know why!
Daily uniform: Since it has to be scrubs, it has to be FIGS.
Weekend ensemble: Always something comfortable since it most likely involves something outdoors with my kids
Go-to pair of denim: MOTHER. Who would have thought I would say mom jeans, but they are amazing.
Prized possession: My wedding ring
Most splurge-worthy item: A good bag
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A string or cheeky bikini
Worst fashion memory: The puffy paint and appliquéd T-shirts that my mom used to make me
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My husband’s old T-shirts
Must-have product: Kevin Murphy anti-gravity spray and roller brush
Favorite footwear: If I can’t be in my slippers, I choose Dee Keller.
Handbag of choice: Every woman needs a classic Chanel.
Best fashion advice I’ve received: If you feel good in it, you will look good in it!
Fashion motto: “Elegance is not standing out, but being remembered.” –Giorgio Armani
“My mom was diagnosed at the age of 53 with breast cancer, and my dad was diagnosed in 2012 with prostate cancer. Fortunately, both of my parents live to tell a happy ending to this journey.”
MELVIN HARDNETT
Geaux Limeaux/Mel’s Carwash Express & Detail
My style in five words or less: Fun, colorful, trendy, modern and unique
Fashion inspiration: Terry Crews, Nick Cannon (minus the turban)
Favorite designer: Robert Graham
Daily uniform: Jeans, blazer and crisp button-up
Prized possession: Father’s blue diamond cufflinks
Most splurge-worthy item: Robert Graham limited 1 of 1 blazer
Piece I skimp on: Handkerchief
Last thing I purchased: Custom suit from Brown & Brown Clothiers
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Button-down short-sleeve under my blazer
Worst fashion memory: Brown polyester suit which I wore every other week
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Sweats every day
Signature fragrance: Escape by Calvin Klein
Must-have product: No-show socks
Favorite footwear: Cole Haan
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Belt has to match your shoes, and never button the bottom button when wearing your coat or blazer.
Fashion motto: Fresh, no mess.
“My mother, father, sister and niece all died from cancer.”
GWEN ENGQUIST
Wife/mom
My style in five words or less: Feminine, comfortable, casual
Fashion inspiration: Fun shopping trip with friends, spending the day looking at new trends and incorporating them into my closet
Favorite designer: Maybe Carolina Herrera. I don’t really have a “go-to” designer.
Daily uniform: Ha, well, pretty basic: Lululemon leggings and tennis shoes
Weekend ensemble: Jeans, a cute top and sneakers
Go-to pair of denim: Frame and Hudson
Most splurge-worthy item: Skincare products
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My bathrobe
Signature fragrance: I alternate between several Jo Malone fragrances.
Favorite footwear: Cute, comfy sneakers
Handbag of choice: Chanel
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Acquire pieces you love rather than settle on things that are just good enough. I’m still working on that. I do tend to impulse buy.
“Cancer has taken more than a dozen people from our family.”
KAREN PROFITA
Nonprofit executive
My style in five words or less: Classic with a little adventure
Fashion inspiration: Katherine and Audrey Hepburn—power and grace
Favorite designer: Carolina Herrera
Daily uniform: Dresses to outdoor wear, depending on my schedule—office, boat or birding
Weekend ensemble: Jeans and a fun top for daytime, and a little dressy for a night out
Prized possession: Black Prada purse
Piece I skimp on: Statement jewelry to add pop to an outfit
Last thing I purchased: Cocktail dress. Can’t pass up a beautiful design.
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Flared cropped pants
Worst fashion memory: Being tall, I could never find long enough pants when I was a kid. Thus, today’s fear of flared cropped pants.
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My Artemis crown
Signature fragrance: Jo Malone Red Roses
Must-have product: Bb Straight
Handbag of choice: Jimmy Choo
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Dress like what you want to be.
Fashion motto: There is no such thing as overdressed.
“A teenage girl, asked what she missed the most by being bedridden, said, ‘The sound of a breeze through the leaves of a tree.’ To this day, I always stop to enjoy that sound and think of her.”
BRAD CULOTTA
Pediatric orthopedic surgeon
My style in five words or less: Relaxed business casual
Fashion inspiration: My dad taught me that clothes don’t make a man, but clothes have got many a man a good job. A well-tied tie is one of the first lessons a man should learn.
Favorite designer: John’s Crazy Socks—a teenager with Down Syndrome who started a sock company. Proceeds support the Special Olympics.
Daily uniform: Coat and tie or scrubs, depending on the agenda
Weekend ensemble: Comfortable, kid-chasin’ workout clothes
Go-to pair of denim: AG Jeans
Prized possessions: My four children and beautiful wife
Most splurge-worthy item: Handmade Lucchese Caiman crocodile boots
Last thing I purchased: George Strait concert tickets
Must-have product: Watch. I feel lost without the time and date.
Favorite footwear: Cole Haan Zerogrand. It’s a dress shoe with a tennis shoe bottom—game changer!
Favorite tie: Hermès
Best fashion advice I’ve received: There is no such thing as being overdressed.
Fashion motto: You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Smile and dress professionally.
“My father survived prostate cancer.”
BRAD CRESSE
Director of sports operations, Traction Sports
My style in five words or less: Athletic casual
Fashion inspiration: My wife, Carlie
Favorite designer: J.Hilburn
Daily uniform: Traction T-shirts and shorts by Marucci
Weekend ensemble: Lululemon ABC pants and collared Dri-Fit shirt
Go-to pair of denim: Citizens of Humanity
Prized possession: Autographed baseballs from Hall of Fame legends that my dad managed to have signed for me during his time coaching for the Dodgers
Most splurge-worthy item: Sunglasses and wallets
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Plain white sneakers
Worst fashion memory: Wearing a hot pink fanny pack on vacation when I was 9 years old
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Nothing at all
Signature fragrance: Escape
Favorite footwear: Cole Haan tennis shoes
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Reagan Roberts switched me to custom clothing and it was the best advice ever.
Fashion motto: Comfort comes first.
“My mother is a breast cancer survivor. She beat this disease twice and is still active every day at the gym.”
JEANNE MCCOLLISTER MCNEIL
Mother of three and community liaison for Business Report
My style in five words or less: Bold, different, creative, daring
Fashion inspiration: I draw inspiration often from what I see, not always who I see. I love classic yet different! I love mixing patterns, too.
Daily uniform: Workout gear. I don’t care as much about the brand as I do about if it’s comfortable and looks cute enough to feel like I’m dressed up enough to do lunch with a friend.
Weekend ensemble: Denim and comfortable shirt tucked in with a belt and boots or flip-flops
Go-to pair of denim: I love my old James Jeans from decades ago.
Prized possession: My husband gave me a Lee Michaels diamond cross necklace for Christmas one year. I love it and I wear it every day because it represents the passion in my heart and my faith.
Piece I skimp on: Probably shoes
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A muumuu nightgown!
Worst fashion memory: Harold’s outfit my freshman year of college at Ole Miss in 1997. We dressed up to go to The Grove and I remember this long brown paisley skirt, brown turtleneck and a Brighton belt around the waist with brown patent clunker shoes. Just awful, not to mention HOT!
Signature fragrance: Ivanka Trump
Favorite footwear: Tory Burch flip-flops and flats
Handbag of choice: I love totes or large everyday handbags that I can carry a lot of things in. I always go with classics that I can keep and pass down to my daughter. And I love color.
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Don’t be afraid to mix up patterns.
Fashion motto: Try something you never would try several times and you’ll get out of your comfort zone.
“I lost a cousin on each side of the family who are close to my heart. Melissa lived life to the fullest and smiled more than anyone I know. Bella’s life has left footprints in hearts and is helping to support children who are battling cancer.”
SAMIR PATEL
Interventional pain specialist
Fashion inspiration: McDreamy
Daily uniform: FIGS scrubs
Weekend ensemble: Jeans (DL 1961), J.Hilburn button-down dress shirt and Cole Haan shoes
Prized possession: Gold chain with ivory pendant handed down from my father
Piece I skimp on: Underwear
Last thing I purchased: J.Hilburn tuxedo
What I’m looking for now: Comfortable daily dress shoes
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Flannel
Worst fashion memory: When I had a perm in fifth grade
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My birthday suit or Umbro shorts
Signature fragrance: Deer urine. Burberry Brit.
Favorite tie: Carrot & Gibbs
Best fashion advice I’ve received: My wife telling me to burn my cargo shorts
Fashion motto: Be really, really, really ridiculously good looking.
“Two of my best friends’ moms were diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, one lost her battle, and the other is still fighting today.”
SHAUNA OLIVER
Wife
My style in five words or less: Bohemian with a lil’ luxe
Fashion inspiration: Sienna Miller, Olivia Palermo and ’70s classics like Jane Birkin and Ali MacGraw
Favorite designer: Isabel Marant
Daily uniform: Lululemon or boyfriend jeans, maybe with a vintage T-shirt, light blazer and cute sneakers
Weekend ensemble: An easy, casual dress with flats, or for a date night I love flattering, good-fitting denim with a cute top and statement (usually vintage) earrings.
Go-to pair of denim: Frame or Imogene + Willie
Prized possession: The Bible my husband gave me when he proposed
Most splurge-worthy item: Alanui cashmere cardigan
Last thing I purchased: Dior newsboy hat
Worst fashion memory: In seventh grade, I wore a fitted, long-sleeve, silver metallic turtleneck with an American flag on the front with super, SUPER wide-leg jeans.
Signature fragrance: L’oeil du Vert Hollywood Jasmine
Must-have product: Beauty Bio GloPro microneedling tool
Favorite footwear: Saint Laurent or Ultra Boost sneakers. Both super comfy.
Handbag of choice: For every day, a big Khaite tote. For night, Bottega clutch.
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Never allow what you’re wearing or how much it costs to determine your self-worth or identity.
Fashion motto: Try, but not too hard.
“My father was diagnosed with throat cancer during my junior year at LSU. I’m thankful he’s healthy and cancer free today! There are so many lessons I learned during that season of life.”
IAN DALLIMORE
Director of digital growth, Lamar Advertising
My style in five words or less: Unique, comfortable, eye-catching and fitting
Fashion inspiration: Justin Timberlake, Stephen Curry, Zac Efron
Favorite designer: Multiple designers, but Trunk Club and my stylist Molly Rose keep me looking fresh and uniquely dressed. Of course, my favorite shoe designer is Tinker Hatfield.
Daily uniform: Denim, button-up, a unique blazer and colorful kicks
Weekend ensemble: While we are funning from ballpark, soccer field and gymnastics with the #Dallimore4, Lululemon ABC pants, T-shirt and a pair of Nike running shoes
Go-to pair of denim: Paige, AG and JOE’S Jeans
Prized possession: Air Jordan 3 Retro Tinker Hatfield and Air Jordan 72/10s
Last thing I purchased: A few blazers from Bonobos and a new pair of Nikes
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A professional team jersey
Worst fashion memory: Dockers pants and zip-up polos in high school. Yet I still won best dressed?
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Pajama set. Never to bed, though!
Signature fragrance: Versace Eau Fraiche
Must-have product: Aveda Grooming Clay
Favorite tie: Never, ever wear one. Pocket squares are my silent obsession!
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Always wear a blazer. You can always take it off if you’re overdressed.
Fashion motto: If it looks good to you, rock it, and YES, you should always wear kicks with everything, including a tux!
“My aunt Renee was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and is in remission after her mastectomy. She tackled the issue head on with a smile and with style. I’m so proud of her, and love her so deeply!”
ADRIENNE HOLLIE
Owner, Relief Windows
My style in five words or less: Dressy casual
Favorite designer: Alice + Olivia, Amanda Uprichard, Elizabeth and James
Daily uniform: Usually slacks, a work polo or blouse, and cute flats
Weekend ensemble: Gym clothes during the day when I’m hanging out with our 2-year-old daughter, and jeans, heels and a cute top when we go out to dinner in the evening
Go-to pair of denim: It’s nearly impossible to find jeans to fit me but mostly J Brand
Prized possession: My engagement ring. It reminds me of everything we’ve accomplished and been through together since we got engaged.
Most splurge-worthy item: Shoes! But I also have really inexpensive shoes that I love.
Last thing I purchased: Alexandre Birman sandals
What I’m looking for now: I’m always looking for a new favorite pair of jeans.
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Comfy pajama pants and a long-sleeve T-shirt
Signature fragrance: Viktor & Rolfe Flowerbomb
Must-have product: Clinique Superdefense
Favorite footwear: My favorite footwear are my go-to Jimmy Choo stilettos. I have a black and a nude pair, and I love them so much. I’ve had the heels replaced numerous times on both.
“My husband lost his mother and grandmother to breast cancer when he was in college. Unfortunately, I never had the privilege to meet either of them.”
SCOTT MABRY
Chief Operating Officer, Ochsner Baton Rouge
My style in five words or less: Classic, traditional and professional
Fashion inspiration: Whatever feels right for the occasion
Daily uniform: Suit and tie
Weekend ensemble: Shorts or chinos, golf polo, loafers or flip flops
Go-to pair of denim: Levis
Prized possession: Lizard-skin boots that my dad bought for me when I was 16 years old. They still fit and I still wear them.
Most splurge-worthy item: Ostrich full-twill boots
Last thing I purchased: Watch
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Jorts
Worst fashion memory: Most every out-of-uniform day as a kid growing up
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Someone is always looking.
Signature fragrance: Bulgari
Must-have product: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer
Favorite footwear: Cole Haan for causal. Allen Edmonds for dress.
Fashion motto: Dress how you want to be addressed.
“My mother-in-law passed away from cancer in 2016. She had a genuine love for life that was contagious. We miss her laugh every day.”
DANNA HOGHES
Former high-school English teacher turned stay-at-home mother
My style in five words or less: Comfy, casual, fun and loose
Fashion inspiration: Honestly, if I like something and it fits, that’s inspiring!
Favorite designer: No real favorites. I love everything from a bargain find at Target to a cute outfit from a boutique.
Daily uniform: You will usually find me in my faux workout wear, a tennis outfit or a fun dress.
Prized possession: Not that they are possessions, but it has to be my family. For actual things, it would be my wedding ring, my mother’s cross and my grandmother’s gold bangle bracelet.
Most splurge-worthy item: Shoes or getting my hair done
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: High-waisted denim or a crop top. It’s important to know what does not work on one’s body!
Worst fashion memory: Mom jeans before they were called that … and before I was a mom.
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My pajamas
Signature fragrance: Clinique Happy and Archipelago lotion. Very mature, I know.
Must-have products: Moisturizer, lipstick and a keratin treatment
Favorite footwear: My favorite shoes are my red Dolce Vita wedges, but I do love a good comfy tennis shoe or flip-flop.
Handbag of choice: I love my Tory Burch bucket bag.
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Know what works for you and makes you comfortable and happy.
Fashion motto: Smoke and mirrors … and a smile!
“There are just too many people that I love who have had cancer.”
BEN ROSS
Vice president of development, LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation
My style in five words or less: Relaxed
Daily uniform: Khaki pants and polo
Weekend ensemble: Basketball shorts and a long-sleeve T-shirt
Prized possession: Record collection
Most splurge-worthy item: Cowboy boots
What I’m looking for now: Pocket square
Worst fashion memory: Doc Martens and Girbauds
If no one were looking, I’d wear: T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops
Must-have product: Strong sock collection
Favorite footwear: Cole Haan Zerogrands
Favorite tie: NOLA Couture
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Buy stuff that fits. It makes a difference in how you look.
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer six months into her pregnancy with me. Proud to say she has been in remission for 37 years.”
REBECCA VALLUZZO
Stay-at-home mom
My style in five words or less: Casual, classy, comfy and elegant
Fashion inspiration: My mom. She has the best taste and can put an outfit together beautifully.
Daily uniform: Lululemon leggings, workout top and running shoes
Weekend ensemble: Denim and a tee or cute top with Vince slip-ons
Go-to pair of denim: 7 For All Mankind high-waisted and MOTHER Denim
Prized possession: My diamond stud earrings my husband gave me
Most splurge-worthy item: My handbags
Last thing I purchased: A jumpsuit
I can’t get enough of: On Cloud running shoes
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Crocs
If no one were looking, I’d wear: No makeup all the time
Signature fragrance: J’Adore by Christian Dior
Handbag of choice: A Louis Vuitton purchased in college
Best fashion advice I’ve received: My mom has always said that wearing anything black always makes you look timeless, slim and put together. I have taken that advice and used it for years. The color black is my go-to favorite.
Fashion motto: Simple is better!
“My maternal grandfather passed away last year from lung cancer.”
STEVE SPEDALE
Physician
My style in five words or less: Comfortable
Favorite designer: Burberry
Weekend ensemble: Scrubs if I’m working. Otherwise, jeans and a golf shirt.
Go-to pair of denim: Wranglers
Prized possession: A sculpture of a child and his dog given to me by my mentor
Most splurge-worthy item: Omega watch
What I’m looking for now: Nothing. I’m good for a couple of years. I binge shop.
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Skinny jeans
If no one were looking, I’d wear: PE shorts and T-shirts
Must-have product: Rusk Deepshine Lustre
Favorite footwear: Cole Haan
Favorite tie: Hickey Freeman
Best fashion advice I’ve received: From my dad: Your tie should hit the top of your belt buckle. Your knot on your tie should be tight. Make sure your shoes are shined.
Fashion motto: Be comfortable.
“My mother is a breast cancer survivor.”
GARRETT HIEBERT
Executive vice president of corporate development, Bernhard Energy Solutions
My style in five words or less: Simple
Fashion inspiration: Fortune 500 CEOs
Favorite designer: Hermès
Daily uniform: Business suit with tie
Weekend ensemble: Khaki shorts with a Peter Millar shirt
Prized possession: Custom Father’s Day tie given to me by my kids
Piece I skimp on: Socks
What I’m looking for now: I’m always looking for a good new pair of shoes.
If no one were looking, I’d wear: The same thing I usually wear
Signature fragrance: Armani Aqua Di Gio
Must-have product: Tommy John underwear
Favorite footwear: On Cloud tennis shoes and Salvatore Ferragamo oxfords
Fashion motto: Keep it simple.
“One of my best friends lost his wife in December 2018. She was 38 years old with two beautiful children.”
REBECCA BOUDREAUX
Obstetrician/Gynecologist
My style in five words or less: Feminine, classic, timeless
Fashion inspiration: Audrey Hepburn
Favorite designer: Badgley Mischka and Vince
Daily uniform: Scrubs. FIGS brand is my favorite.
Weekend ensemble: Jeans, white tee and Kaanas shoes
Go-to pair of denim: Hudson
Prized possession: My late father’s doctor bag, filled with his old instruments. It is priceless.
Most splurge-worthy item: IRO gold leather jacket
Piece I skimp on: Makeup and facial cleansers. I use soap and water.
What I’m looking for now: A cocktail dress
Worst fashion memory: Shoulder pads and permed hair in high school
Signature fragrance: Astor Place by Bond No. 9
Must-have product: Keratase Discipline hair conditioner
Favorite footwear: Pour La Victoire and Rag & Bone
Handbag of choice: Chloé
Best fashion advice I’ve received: When you don’t feel your best, get your hair and nails done. You will then feel like a million bucks. This is something my grandmother told me all the time. She was truly a stately Southern woman.
Fashion motto: Be your own label.
“No amount of experience or preparation can ease the job of informing a woman that she has cancer.”
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!