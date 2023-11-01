What to do in Baton Rouge this November | By inRegister Staff -

Cool temperatures call for an even cooler calendar of local events.

Wine & Roses Rambler

November 5, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

This fall garden party hosted by the Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is an afternoon of floral fun. In addition to wine tastings and small bites from local restaurants, guests can also learn from the Baton Rouge Rose Society and The Floral Cottage Florist, as well as enjoy music from the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

Cap City Beer Fest

November 5, Downtown Baton Rouge

Sip through a Sunday afternoon downtown at the dog-friendly Cap City Beer Fest benefiting Companion Animal Alliance. From beer tastings from regional breweries to live music and food, this event is a doggone good time. capcitybeerfest.org

BRAVA Luncheon

November 9, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

This annual luncheon hosted by the Emerge Center honors this year’s Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists, who are awarded the distinction for their philanthropic contributions to the local community. emergela.org/brava

Knock Knock Storybook Soirée

November 9, Knock Knock Children’s Museum

While this event is billed as a “grown-up gala,” tapping into attendees’ inner child is key. The annual event, this year with a nursery rhyme theme, raises money for the museum’s mission to inspire young minds through purposeful play. knockknockmuseum.org

Red, White & Blue with BRQ

November 9, Louisiana Culinary Institute

The Greater Baton Rouge Bartenders’ Guild is bringing veterans and local professional bartenders together for a cocktail competition event to benefit Acadiana Veteran Alliance, which helps provide veterans with treatment and resources for dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. usbg.org

Green Up Red Stick

November 10, Main Library at Goodwood

Baton Rouge Green’s annual fundraising event is back at the Main Library at Goodwood for a night of local food, drinks, music and art to support the organization’s many projects that keep Baton Rouge beautiful. batonrougegreen.com

National Philanthropy Day

November 14, Crowne Plaza

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Baton Rouge Chapter is celebrating National Philanthropy Day with a luncheon honoring six of the community’s outstanding philanthropic individuals and organizations. community.afpglobal.org/greaterbatonrouge

Red Rooster Bash

November 16, LSU Rural Life Museum

The Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum are returning with this annual barbeque event. Guests are invited to listen to live music, win door prizes and, of course, taste the bountiful barbeque. lsu.edu/rurallife

White Light Night

November 17, Mid City

This night for supporting the local arts community is back this fall. The community is invited to not just shop the work of artists and makers but to connect and create relationships during a night filled with music, food, drinks and more. midcitymerchantsbr.org

Land of the Sweets Tea

November 26, Lod Cook Alumni Center

Get the family in the Christmas spirit by starting your holiday season off with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker-themed interactive event. Guests will enjoy sweet treats and finger foods during the tea party while meeting characters including Clara and the Nutcracker himself. batonrougeballet.org