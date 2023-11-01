What to do in Baton Rouge this November
Cool temperatures call for an even cooler calendar of local events.
November 5, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
This fall garden party hosted by the Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is an afternoon of floral fun. In addition to wine tastings and small bites from local restaurants, guests can also learn from the Baton Rouge Rose Society and The Floral Cottage Florist, as well as enjoy music from the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens
November 5, Downtown Baton Rouge
Sip through a Sunday afternoon downtown at the dog-friendly Cap City Beer Fest benefiting Companion Animal Alliance. From beer tastings from regional breweries to live music and food, this event is a doggone good time. capcitybeerfest.org
November 9, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
This annual luncheon hosted by the Emerge Center honors this year’s Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists, who are awarded the distinction for their philanthropic contributions to the local community. emergela.org/brava
November 9, Knock Knock Children’s Museum
While this event is billed as a “grown-up gala,” tapping into attendees’ inner child is key. The annual event, this year with a nursery rhyme theme, raises money for the museum’s mission to inspire young minds through purposeful play. knockknockmuseum.org
November 9, Louisiana Culinary Institute
The Greater Baton Rouge Bartenders’ Guild is bringing veterans and local professional bartenders together for a cocktail competition event to benefit Acadiana Veteran Alliance, which helps provide veterans with treatment and resources for dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. usbg.org
November 10, Main Library at Goodwood
Baton Rouge Green’s annual fundraising event is back at the Main Library at Goodwood for a night of local food, drinks, music and art to support the organization’s many projects that keep Baton Rouge beautiful. batonrougegreen.com
November 14, Crowne Plaza
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Baton Rouge Chapter is celebrating National Philanthropy Day with a luncheon honoring six of the community’s outstanding philanthropic individuals and organizations. community.afpglobal.org/greaterbatonrouge
November 16, LSU Rural Life Museum
The Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum are returning with this annual barbeque event. Guests are invited to listen to live music, win door prizes and, of course, taste the bountiful barbeque. lsu.edu/rurallife
November 17, Mid City
This night for supporting the local arts community is back this fall. The community is invited to not just shop the work of artists and makers but to connect and create relationships during a night filled with music, food, drinks and more. midcitymerchantsbr.org
November 26, Lod Cook Alumni Center
Get the family in the Christmas spirit by starting your holiday season off with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker-themed interactive event. Guests will enjoy sweet treats and finger foods during the tea party while meeting characters including Clara and the Nutcracker himself. batonrougeballet.org