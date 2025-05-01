A look at what to do in Baton Rouge this May | By inRegister Staff -

Radium Girls

May 6 | Manship Theatre

Join the Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana chapter for the annual Celebration for Change to hear firsthand how the group is making a difference in the community. voascla.org/cfc

Music in the Gardens

May 8| LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Enjoy an afternoon outdoors and bask in the beauty of the Orangerie Garden at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens while enjoying the sounds of local musicians performing live. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

TLSM Impact Fundraiser Luncheon

May 8| Lod Cook Alumni Center

Learn more about The Life of a Single Mom organization at its only fundraising event of the year. Guests will hear testimonials of women and children who have been impacted by the group’s programs and support. thelifeofasinglemom.com

Hot Art Cool Nights

May 9 | Mid City

Take in the sights and scenes of Mid City at this annual arts and culture festival. The free event will feature local artists, musicians, pop-up shops, food and much more. midcitymerchantsbr.org

The Spritz

May 10 | The Retreat at Quarters Lake

Spend the night sipping cocktails and dancing to the NOLA Dukes Band at this benefit for The Retreat at Quarters Lake, a grief center built by The Hospice of Baton Rouge. thespritz.org

A Night at the Tony Awards: A Celebration of Broadway

May 14 – 15 | Louisiana Art & Science Museum

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and LASM are bringing Broadway to Baton Rouge with this concert experience combining show tune favorites with planetarium visuals. brso.org

Pagliacci

May 16 & 18 | Manship Theatre

Opéra Louisiane is presenting a night at the opera with two performances of R. Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, a true crime- inspired performance that blurs the line between theater and reality. operalouisiane.com

Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival

May 17 – 18 | Main Library at Goodwood

We know Baton Rouge has soul—now it’s time to celebrate it. This two-day, family-friendly festival is full of good food and great experiences, with a cooking competition, vendor village, live music and more. hitcitydigital.wixsite.com/brsoulfoodfest

Black & Orange Bash

May 31 | Main Library at Goodwood

Boo! Celebrate the halfway mark to Halloween with 10/31 Consortium at the annual Black & Orange Bash, with light bites, drinks, a DJ, silent auction and a live performance by a local dance krewe. 1031consortium.com