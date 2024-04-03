Stock image.

Spruce up spring with produce from the local farmers market

Strawberries. Asparagus. Apricots. Oh my!

The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance is opening more markets to celebrate an abundance of spring produce. In collaboration with the Main Library at Goodwood, the Red Stick Farmers Market will host an open market from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Stock up on fresh fruits, vegetables and locally made items while enjoying BREC’s Independence Park and Independence Botanical Gardens.

If that location or time doesn’t work with your schedule, the ExxonMobile YMCA in North Baton Rouge will host a Red Stick Farmers Market on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon.

The fun isn’t just for the adults. Kids can sign up for Red Stick Sprouts to receive $2 in tokens to shop from local vendors.

For more information about BREADA’s farmers markets, visit their website.

