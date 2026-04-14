Party Spotlight: Un Salon Moderne à La Nouvelle-Orléans | By Kamryn Tramonte -

For JFG Events’ launch party, a typical theme simply wouldn’t do. To kick off the exciting event planning venture, the team went all out, creating an immersive evening of conversation, entertainment and sensory experiences with a Parisian salon-inspired party.

Founder Blake Devillier says his vision for this party didn’t fully exist until stepping into Martine Chaisson’s ballroom. For the event, which took place in March, he used the space’s scale, architecture and European sensibility to make the vision come to life. Inspired by salons of the 17th and 18th centuries, where people joined in honor of art and culture, the goal was for guests to leave with different mindsets than when they arrived.

“As the design evolved, it became much more than an aesthetic concept,” he explains. “It became a progressive, immersive evening.”

Devillier says JFG Event’s value in how environments make guests feel influenced this theme. His goal for the evening was to create something that felt layered, intentional and inviting.

“It’s about creating spaces that are not only beautiful, but emotionally resonant. We’re designing experiences for them to step into, engage with and remember.” – Blake Devillier

To achieve this, Devillier says the team heavily considered senses when designing. As guests moved from the gallery to the ballroom, they were met with aromas and tastes of the multi-course dinner, stunning art and live music performances.

“It’s relatively easy to create something that looks beautiful. What’s more meaningful is creating something that people actually feel,” Devillier says.

This evening was a meaningful milestone for JFG Events. Not only did it mark the launch of the company, but it also allowed the team to introduce something new, and the feedback was reflective of that. Devillier says some of his favorite moments throughout the night were simply observing his guests. “You could see surprise, happiness and a real sense of wonderment play out in real time,” he says.

Devillier believes there’s an opportunity to create richer and more memorable experiences in the event planning industry. He says these events will go beyond the expected and focus on bringing guests together in ways with deeper meaning.

“This evening was a reflection of that vision,” he says. “And for us, it’s just the beginning.”