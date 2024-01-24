Mystick Krewe of Louisianians’ Queens and Princesses breakfast

The 2024 Washington D.C. Mardi Gras Ball queens and princesses attended a celebratory breakfast kicking off the week’s festivities at the Governor’s Mansion on January 24.

