Do the Mardi Gras mambo at downtown festival Saturday

Immerse yourself in the sounds of the Carnival season this Saturday, February 23, at the 4th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival, which will bring live music, food and arts to downtown Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local musicians will play all day at the North Boulevard Town Square, their tunes serving as the Carnival soundtrack for arts and crafts activities for kids, Louisiana food tastings, and other vendor booths.

Festival founder Henry Turner Jr., who will also perform at the event with his band Flavor, says he is pleased to put on the festival with support from local business and several national music foundations. “With this help, we were able to get the word out to the community and grow the awareness of the event,” Turner says. “We encourage everyone to come out, take part, listen to some great music and enjoy the day.”

Admission is free, but VIP packages including unlimited food, music downloads, photo ops with musicians and more are also available. Visit brmardigrasfest.com for more details and the full lineup.