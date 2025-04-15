Fur Ball 2025 April 15, 2025 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The annual Fur Ball benefitting Companion Animal Alliance was held on April 12 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Flowers Bloom Hope Gala The Rain Will Bring Flowers organization hosted its annual Flowers Bloom Hope Gala on April 12 at Maddie’s Footprints Gala Maddie’s Footprints hosted its annual gala on March 28 at L’Auberge Casino & The Baton Rouge Symphony League’s... The Baton Rouge Symphony League held its annual Mad Hatters Luncheon on March 27 at the Crowne Baton Rouge General’s Raise the... Baton Rouge General held its annual Raise the Barn fundraiser on March 28 at Live Oak Celebrate Earth Day with a... Spring cleaning season is upon us, which means it's the perfect time to purge your closet of the TRENDING STORIESFeaturesA petite, new event venue promises down-home comfort Baton Rouge’s newest event venue aims to be a home…HomesHistory in the Making: The City Club gets a new look A new renovation honors the club's rich history.