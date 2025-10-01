Celebrate local female artists at the Associated Women in the Arts Exhibition | By Kamryn Tramonte -

The Associated Women in the Arts will host an evening of art, music and refreshments for its opening reception of the All Member Exhibition at the Louisiana State Archives Gallery on October 16.

The opening reception is free and open to the public, featuring art viewings and conversations with the artists, accompanied by live music performed by Dakota Civello on acoustic guitar. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a night with local female artists who have won awards in local, regional, and national competitions.

AWA’s mission is to promote the development of women in the arts. The reception and the exhibition, presented from October 8 to December 1, will create opportunities for fellowship and education. The exhibition’s juror, Saskia Ozola, will present the Juror’s Choice Award at the monthly meeting on October 14.

To keep up with AWA and upcoming events, check out the group’s Facebook page.