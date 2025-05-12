Photos courtesy LASM.

What to do this weekend: LASM’s Studio Saturday with Bill Moore

|
By
-

This weekend, Louisiana Art and Science Museum’s Studio Saturday program will offer visitors a hands-on journey back in time to ancient Egypt. Visitors will learn the history and techniques behind Egyptian pottery in an open-format pottery demonstration led by local ceramicist Bill Moore on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Ceramic artist Bill Moore

A retired physician turned accomplished ceramic artist, Moore specializes in creating functional pottery pieces. During the interactive demonstration, Moore will showcase techniques for wheel throwing and hand-building as well as glazing and firing.

LASM’s Studio Saturday program is open to all ages. This event is free with general admission and free for LASM members.

To learn more, visit lasm.org or RSVP to the event on Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Artists collaborate on a second...

Mental health awareness meets typography in the second volume of 'Letter It

Flowers are the unexpected muse...

Lori Demand Hometown: Dickinson, Texas Age: 63 Artistry: Painter and gallery owner Online:

Looped In: A new club...

Stitch Social aims to create a community around the hobby of

Hand in Hand: Sisters Chloé...

From handmade jewelry to art adorning T-shirts and tote bags, the Cedar Strong Project has

An eye-catching mural is at...

Demand Matsuo brought to life an Aztec warrior scene with plenty of

TRENDING STORIES