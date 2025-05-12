What to do this weekend: LASM’s Studio Saturday with Bill Moore | By Bre Pizzolato -

This weekend, Louisiana Art and Science Museum’s Studio Saturday program will offer visitors a hands-on journey back in time to ancient Egypt. Visitors will learn the history and techniques behind Egyptian pottery in an open-format pottery demonstration led by local ceramicist Bill Moore on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. until noon.

A retired physician turned accomplished ceramic artist, Moore specializes in creating functional pottery pieces. During the interactive demonstration, Moore will showcase techniques for wheel throwing and hand-building as well as glazing and firing.

LASM’s Studio Saturday program is open to all ages. This event is free with general admission and free for LASM members.

To learn more, visit lasm.org or RSVP to the event on Facebook.