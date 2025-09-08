On Exhibit: ‘Contemporary Views of the Castellated Capitol’ | By Eliza Rowley -

Happy 175th anniversary to Louisiana’s Old State Capitol! To celebrate the legendary landmark and its impact on our state, a new exhibition titled “Contemporary Views of the Castellated Capitol,” featuring over 20 Louisiana artists, is now on display. Taking inspiration from the building and its iconic architecture, each piece showcases an artist’s unique take on details like the memorable stained glass.

The exhibit is on display through September 20 and is free and open to the public. Not only can visitors view paintings and photographs, but the exhibit also includes jewelry and garments that revolve around the Louisiana’s Old State Capitol’s rich history. Learn more at louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.