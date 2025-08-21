Nine LSU sports worth cheering for that aren’t football | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Football dominates this time of year—full stop. Basketball, gymnastics and baseball will soon follow. But those aren’t the only outlets for the LSU faithful’s epic enthusiasm.

Volleyball, soccer and other less-hyped sports provide nail-biting matchups with familiar rivals year-round. And, bonus! Their settings are less hassle and more affordable to enjoy.

Volleyball is a great place to start. Fast-moving matches showcase the physical strength and agility deployed by a hardworking Tiger team led by All-SEC outside hitter Jurnee Robinson.

“It’s going to be an exciting season,” Head Coach Tonya Johnson says. “We had a really good spring and are looking forward to putting all the pieces together.”

A second All-SEC outside hitter, Nia Washington, will start for the Tigers. Originally from New Orleans, Washington transferred to LSU from Ole Miss to finish out her career with friends and family in the stands.

“We’re pretty stoked about having two All-SEC first teamers on our squad,” Johnson says.

This month’s opening weekend, Aug. 29-31, features back-to-back matches against SMU, South Alabama and Baylor—three well-respected teams. That’s followed by a home match against fierce in-state rival Southeastern Louisiana University, Johnson says. SEC play opens by mid-fall, giving fans a chance to catch home matches against Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Texas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Auburn.

Johnson, a Zachary native and former LSU player, was hired to lead the program in 2021 after serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Texas.

Under her leadership, LSU volleyball saw its highest attendance in program history last season.

“I would encourage anyone who’s never seen a volleyball match to come and watch,” Johnson says. “It’s fast paced, and you get to see the true athleticism of our players. You will get hooked.”

Earn your stripes across Tiger Nation

8 more sports to cheer for

Beach Volleyball

Season: February-May

Free

Watch the purple-and-gold’s dynamic duos take down rivals at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium, completed in 2019.

Cross Country

Season: August-November

Free

Elite runners take on tough, outdoor courses throughout the region and country.

Golf

Season: September-June

Free

See the men’s and women’s teams hit the links to face down conference and national opponents.

Soccer

Season: August-December

Tickets required

Head for the LSU Soccer Stadium to experience why this sport is the world’s most popular.

Softball

Season: February-June

Tickets required

Fast-pitch phenoms and expert fielding wow fans at Tiger Park.



Swimming & Diving

Season: October-March

Free

Rosters with Olympians have helped the Tigers rise in the ranks. Catch the wave at the LSU Natatorium.

Tennis

Season: September-May

Free

Who needs Wimbledon? The LSU Tennis Complex serves up exciting matches against fierce opponents.

Track & Field

Season: January-June

Free

LSU’s legacy of excellence unfolds first at Carl Maddox Field House, then at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Find all the latest schedule information at lsusports.net.

This article was originally published in the August 2025 issue of 225 magazine.