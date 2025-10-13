George Rodrigue's family, Jacques, Veronica and André, pictured at the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts Aoili Dinner Supper Club.

Event Recap: George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts’ Aoili Dinner Supper Club

For many born and raised Louisianians, the Blue Dog is a childhood symbol. From school art projects inspired by what was once the “loup-garou” to spotting the Blue Dog in LSU gear statewide, George Rodrigue’s creation remains a vibrant and endearing part of our culture.

These childhood memories of the iconic painting are no coincidence. Rodrigue deeply valued art education for students and its preservation. “Dad was a big kid himself,” says his son, Jacques Rodrigue.

This past Thursday, October 9, the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts kept his passion and memory alive. The foundation’s Aoili Dinner Supper Club displayed 40 of Rodrigue’s paintings throughout the LSU Art Museum that tell the story of the Blue Dog’s origin. The museum’s walls radiated with nods to Cajun culture as guests enjoyed drinks and interpreted various pieces before dinner.

Butch Landry, Jesse Deroche and Bill Grass serenaded guests with live Cajun music throughout the night.

“He always said if he wasn’t from Louisiana, he probably would have never started painting in the first place,” says Rodrigue’s son, Jacques.

With nearly every painting featuring oak trees and swampy landscapes, an admiration for Louisiana’s history filled the room. As guests danced to the rhythm of Deroche’s accordion, attendees were reminded of their Acadian roots.

“Dad always loved a good meal and a good time. I think this dinner would have been an event he would have fun at,” Jacques explains. “We hope guests leave both understanding more about him but also learning the importance of the arts and advocating for them.”

