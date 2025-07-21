What to do tomorrow: Mestizo welcomes Tony and Tracey Mose for ESOM pop-up | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The cover story of our April 2025 issue explored the interesting lives and work of Tony and Tracey Mose, the New Orleans artists and married couple behind ESOM ART. And tomorrow afternoon, July 23, the couple is visiting Baton Rouge for a pop-up at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Mose/Artist-Owner (@esomart_tonymose)

Art lovers are invited to meet the couple behind the canvases from noon until 9 p.m., with the opportunity to browse some of Tony and Tracey’s works in person. While you’re there, dine in or pick up lunch or dinner to cross another item off your to-do list.

Mestizo’s is located at 2323 South Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. Learn more about ESOM ART in our April 2025 cover story.